How Well Does The Ororo Heated Jacket Work? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a place in the world with colder climates, you will most likely find yourself pulling a heavier jacket on top of several other layers before you head out the door in winter months. If you're not a big layer person, however, a jacket like the iHood heated vest could save you from winter's worst. Or, if you prefer your clothing to be less technological, jackets made by Ororo could keep you warm without the bulk.

Ororo was founded in Kansas City, Missouri back in 2015, borrowing its name from the real-world alias of Storm, the "X-Men" all-star . The company was founded with the mission of manufacturing clothing capable of standing up to even the harshest Midwest winters, which led Ororo's design team to build a heating component directly into their jackets. In the years' since inception, Ororo jackets have proven popular among everyday users and have become a staple heated camping gadget. These days, the brand manufactures a wide range of heavy-duty cold weather wear, including trousers, vests, socks, and even jackets for your dog.

Before you add any heated Ororo gear to your winter wardrobe, however, you'd be wise to make sure they actually work. If word on the street matters to you, you'll be pleased to know that Ororo jackets are pretty well thought of by customers. Here's what buyers are saying about the brand's popular heated jackets.