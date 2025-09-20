How Well Does The Ororo Heated Jacket Work? Here's What Users Say
If you live in a place in the world with colder climates, you will most likely find yourself pulling a heavier jacket on top of several other layers before you head out the door in winter months. If you're not a big layer person, however, a jacket like the iHood heated vest could save you from winter's worst. Or, if you prefer your clothing to be less technological, jackets made by Ororo could keep you warm without the bulk.
Ororo was founded in Kansas City, Missouri back in 2015, borrowing its name from the real-world alias of Storm, the "X-Men" all-star . The company was founded with the mission of manufacturing clothing capable of standing up to even the harshest Midwest winters, which led Ororo's design team to build a heating component directly into their jackets. In the years' since inception, Ororo jackets have proven popular among everyday users and have become a staple heated camping gadget. These days, the brand manufactures a wide range of heavy-duty cold weather wear, including trousers, vests, socks, and even jackets for your dog.
Before you add any heated Ororo gear to your winter wardrobe, however, you'd be wise to make sure they actually work. If word on the street matters to you, you'll be pleased to know that Ororo jackets are pretty well thought of by customers. Here's what buyers are saying about the brand's popular heated jackets.
Customers have mostly good things to say about Ororo heated jackets
While user opinions on Ororo gear are no doubt important, we'd wager cost is, too. Ororo pricing is on par with the Milwaukee heated jacket and other competitors. Still, cost can vary significantly for its heated gear. At the time of this writing, men's and women's jackets were selling for between $119 and almost $370.
On the pricier side of men's jackets, owners largely praise the Men's 6-zone Missoula, rated 4.2 stars, for its fit and effectiveness. Even one of the 5-star reviewers, however, noted that the jacket's zipper is problematic, with some buyers rating it lower solely based on the zipper issues. Meanwhile, the OCR Report gave the Classic Men's heated jacket a solid review, and this item has fared even better with other buyers, who've rated it 4.78 stars out of 5. In more than 330 reviews, most note the jacket looks great and heats better than expected given its overall lightweight design. However, many of the 3-star and below reviews claim the exact opposite.
As for the women's jackets, the expensive St. Moritz snow jacket is 5-star rated, although the jacket just had five reviews at the time of this writing. While one reviewer stated it "feels like a luxury piece," others noted that potential buyers should size up at the point of purchase. The Women's Classic, on the other hand, currently boasts a solid 4.75-star rating with over 700 reviews. More than 650 of those reviews are 4- and 5-star, with happy owners almost universally praising the jacket for fit, warmth, and style. Still, some did report issues with the battery charging, while others claimed their heating element didn't work at all.
Methodology
This article is not intended as an endorsement of Ororo heated jackets. Rather, it is meant to provide those interested in Ororo gear a clear depiction of what real-world customers have liked and disliked about products they've purchased. For the sake of time, we focused on reviews from just a handful of products from the dozens available. In seeking to deliver an honest viewpoint of those Ororo heated jackets, we poured over dozens of positive and negative accounts of the brand's gear culled from various online platforms, including reviews posted on the brand's website. Direct quotes from those reviews were used whenever they were deemed appropriate.