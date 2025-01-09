Can The iHood Heated Vest Save You From Winter's Worst? We Put It To The Test

With winter in full swing, many people's primary focus while enjoying the outdoors is trying to stay warm. Luckily, there are several heated gadgets available that you can use for your next rendezvous with nature or even if you're heading out into town. Of those gadgets is the iHood Heated vest, which comes in men's and women's. The price ranges from $70-$90 depending on the size. It also comes in different colors like black and blue. However, vests aren't everyone's preference when it comes to clothing, so I do want to point out that iHood also has heated jackets in men's and women's. They are a bit more expensive, though — they retail for $150.

Because I frequently camp in national forests at all times of the year, I wanted to try out the iHood heated vest. I purchased the women's small black option for $80. To put the vest to the test, I bought it with me while camping in the San Luis Valley in Colorado, where the temperature averaged in the 20s and winds were between 10-15 MPH.