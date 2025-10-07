5 New Tech And Tool Costco Finds For October 2025

Costco may be best known for its bulk goods, but it also sells a range of home tech and power tools. You probably already know that you can buy a new TV at Costco, as the impressive screens are often displayed near store entrances. Costco also has a wide array of other tech available, from cell phones and laptops all the way to home security systems and baby monitors. The hardware side of the store is also quite diverse: Costco carries a selection of tools from major brands like DeWalt to help fill out your garage, and you can just about always expect to find good deals on quality items tucked away in its massive warehouses if you know where to look. Best of all, Costco is constantly expanding its inventory, adding new products and updating older ones to the latest models.

Those who've not been to Costco in a while might be curious to know what new tech devices and tools the retailer is adding to its catalog. Costco announces new and upcoming items in its "Costco Connection" magazine newsletter, and it also showcases many of its most recent additions in the View New Items section of its website. These two sources can provide an overview of the latest items coming to Costco. It is worth noting, however, that Costco often initially only sells products through its digital storefront and doesn't always immediately make them available via physical stores.