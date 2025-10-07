5 New Tech And Tool Costco Finds For October 2025
Costco may be best known for its bulk goods, but it also sells a range of home tech and power tools. You probably already know that you can buy a new TV at Costco, as the impressive screens are often displayed near store entrances. Costco also has a wide array of other tech available, from cell phones and laptops all the way to home security systems and baby monitors. The hardware side of the store is also quite diverse: Costco carries a selection of tools from major brands like DeWalt to help fill out your garage, and you can just about always expect to find good deals on quality items tucked away in its massive warehouses if you know where to look. Best of all, Costco is constantly expanding its inventory, adding new products and updating older ones to the latest models.
Those who've not been to Costco in a while might be curious to know what new tech devices and tools the retailer is adding to its catalog. Costco announces new and upcoming items in its "Costco Connection" magazine newsletter, and it also showcases many of its most recent additions in the View New Items section of its website. These two sources can provide an overview of the latest items coming to Costco. It is worth noting, however, that Costco often initially only sells products through its digital storefront and doesn't always immediately make them available via physical stores.
LG 34-inch WQHD 120Hz Curved Ultrawide Monitor
Several of the newest items added to Cosco's inventory include a wide range of PCs, laptops, and computer peripherals, from workhorses like the Dell 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop to gaming powerhouses like the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch AI Gaming Laptop. It's a decent place to buy the tech, too, since many Dell products are available with Costco-exclusive deals through the Costco Next program.
But one of the more exciting products that "Costco Connection" highlighted in its October 2025 issue is the LG 34-inch WQHD 120Hz Curved Ultrawide Monitor. This is a great monitor for gamers or those who need a lot of screen real estate for keeping multiple application windows open simultaneously. It's a 34-inch VA display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1400 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. LG claims a 5ms response time, 99% sRGB, and HDR10 support. There are also a handful of other features, such as Picture by Picture and Reader Mode. These specs might not promise the absolute top of the line in performance, but it seems a balanced monitor that could be a great option for those seeking a good-value deal.
Costco has the monitor listed for just $299.99, with the monitor available for delivery. There is a note on the listing, however, stating that "unavoidable inventory delays" mean that it is currently unavailable, but that the company expects it to be back in stock by mid-October. Still, it seems like a deal that many will find to be worth waiting for.
Auto Joe 24V Cordless Digital Air Compressor
Costco isn't exactly known as a hardware store, but there is a wide variety of underrated Costco Tools worth adding to your collection that you might find tucked away on the warehouse shelves. One of the newer tools that Costco has added to its inventory is the Auto Joe 24V Cordless Digital Air Compressor. This is a versatile inflation tool that can generate up to 120 psi of pressure at a rate of 2.1 gallons per minute, making it a handy item for topping off the air in everything from soccer balls to car tires. The tool is cordless, powered by a 24V 1.3Ah lithium-ion Ionmax battery, and comes with a 15-inch high-flow air hose. This battery, along with the charger and a storage bag, are all included in the purchase as well.
This tool is currently listed as "online only" and is being sold for just $29.99. That affordable price point is particularly compelling when you consider that it includes the cost of the battery and charger. Combine this value proposition with the tools promising functionality, compact design, and cordless functionality, and it's easy to see how many Costco shoppers might find that it makes for a great item to store with their camping gear or to keep stashed in the trunk of their car for emergencies.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen2
There are few names in the audio industry that command as much respect as the MIT-owned Bose. The company has been at the forefront of speaker and headphone technology for decades, and one of its more popular products for a long time has been the QuietComfort headphone series.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen2 are the newest model to be added to this line. Like the previous QuietComfort headphones, a key feature is the built-in noise cancelling, though the Gen2 models have received a few upgrades. These include Spatialized Bose Immersive Audio, improved noise canceling and AI-powered noise suppression, four listening modes (Quiet, Aware, Immersion, and Cinema), and 30 hours of battery life. You also get Bluetooth Core 5.4, customizable EQ, Snapdragon Sound Certification for Android, and Google Fast Pair compatibility. In terms of the QuietComfort Gen2's physical design, they are made from refined metals that help keep the weight down to just 0.56 pounds.
These are currently only sold through Costco's digital storefront and are not available in the retailer's physical stores. The Gen2 headphones are also a bit pricey, coming in at the manufacturer's MSRP of $449.99. The price includes a carrying case, a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable for wired listening and charging, and a 3.5mm to 2.5mm audio cable for analog audio.
Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Purpose Tool with Nylon Sheath
Specialty items and power tools are all well and good, but a quality utility knife is always a smart tool to have on hand. Leatherman has long held a reputation for long-term durability and strong designs, particularly for multi-tools such as the best-selling Leatherman Micra. One of the newer products coming to Costco is the Leatherman Sidekick Multi-Purpose Tool (833494).
This is a 14-function tool that has: spring-action needle nose pliers, spring-action regular pliers, spring-action wire cutters, a wire stripper, a 420HC knife, a 420HC serrated knife, a saw, a 1.5-inch ruler, a can opener, a bottle opener, a wood and metal file, a Phillips screwdriver, a medium-sized screwdriver, and a small screwdriver.
On top of all that, it has a replaceable pocket clip accessible on the outside of the tool, a one-handed design, and a locking mechanism on the blade. The tool also comes with a black nylon sheath for carrying. Costco offers the multitool in green, light blue, or unpainted stainless steel. All three versions of the tool are currently priced at $49.99, which is significantly cheaper than from other retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.
Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle
Another welcome tech upgrade is a prime home security system, and the Wyze brand models are often considered among the top-rated security camera options sold at Costco. The retailer already sells several Waze home security devices, but there's now a new set available.
The Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle is a combination of Wyze products to protect and monitor the front of your house. This set includes the battery-powered Duo Cam Doorbell, which comes equipped with a 2K camera that has motion detection and color night vision capability, and the Wyze Palm Lock, a programmable smart lock with palm vein reading for biometric security and an IP65-certified keypad with a hardkey lock and anti-peep tech. This set is Bluetooth-enabled and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
To be clear, this isn't a full home security setup with lights and satellite cameras, but the total package here offers multiple layers of security and smart functionality that go well beyond that of a simple camera doorbell alone. The Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle is another product that is currently only available online. Costco is selling the kit on its digital storefront for $169.99.