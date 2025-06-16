Does Costco Sell DeWalt Tools? Here's What You Should Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco has a well-earned reputation for selling affordably priced goods from premium brands. The store may be well known for its bulk groceries and $1.50 hot dogs and soda combos, but there are a lot of other great products that you can get there as well, from home theater setups to furniture. The company even sells power tools.
One brand in particular that enthusiasts are always on the lookout for is DeWalt. The yellow and black power tool manufacturer is well known for making products that are both powerful and reliable, making them very desirable among professional craftspeople and weekend DIY enthusiasts alike. Unfortunately, the company's tools also have a tendency to be a bit more expensive than most other brands. With that in mind, many of you may be interested to know that Costco does, in fact, sell a small selection of DeWalt products in its warehouses. But before you run to your local outlet, you might wish to learn a bit more about the type of DeWalt products Costco sells, how its prices on these items compare to those of other retailers, and if there are any other incentives that might make buying a tool there worthwhile.
Costco only has a few DeWalt products
There are only seven DeWalt products that Costco currently has listed in its inventory: Two fans, three shop vacs, and two saws. So, it doesn't look like you're going to be able to stock up a whole workshop there anytime soon. Additionally, it's worth noting that four out of these seven products are online exclusives. That said, it's still worth taking a look at the products they do have and seeing how Costco's pricing stacks up to other retailers.
Costco currently has the DeWalt 16-inch 3-Speed Benchtop and Hanging Drum Fan priced at $79.99, and the 24-inch Heavy-Duty Drum Fan, which goes for $169.99. The 16-inch goes for $114.47 at Amazon and $115.49 at Home Depot. Meanwhile, the 24-inch is $173.42 at both Amazon and Home Depot. The vacuum prices are also good. The Dewalt 6-Gallon Portable Wall-Mount Wet/Dry Vacuum is $124.99 at Costco and $199.99 at Amazon and Home Depot, the 8-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum is $94.99 at Costco, $133.94 at Amazon, and $122.58 at Walmart. Then there's the 12-Gallon 5.5 HP Stealthsonic Quiet Wet/Dry Vacuum is $119.99 at Costco, $209.99 at Amazon, and $119.00 at Lowe's. As for the saws, the 60V Max Brushless Cordless 7 ¼-inch Circular Saw Kit is $399.99 at Costco, $443.00 on Amazon, and $499.00 at Home Depot. Finally, the DeWalt 60V Max 14" Chainsaw Kit is $499.99 at Costco and $829.00 at Home Depot.
Overall, we see a pretty clear pattern where the DeWalt products sold at Costco are nearly always cheaper than the prices seen at other major retailers. Sometimes it might just be a few dollars less, but it seems that the majority of them can be purchased at a significant discount.
Buying at Costco means you get the store's warranty, not DeWalt's
One of the main risks associated with buying DeWalt Tools and Accessories on Amazon and Costco is that you may have issues with the warranty. The problem is that DeWalt only offers coverage for its tools when they are purchased from the company itself or from a store that is featured on its list of authorized retailers, which DeWalt says is because it cannot control the quality of products sold by an unauthorized seller. Neither Amazon nor Costco is currently listed as a DeWalt authorized retailer, so any tool purchased from either of them is not afforded the warranty's protection.
That said, Costco has its own coverage plan. The store offers a risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee on nearly all of the products that it sells. There are some limitations on certain items, like electronics, but none that seem to apply to power tools or any of the other DeWalt items that are currently being sold there. Many shoppers may find that this is actually better than DeWalt's limited warranty, which has several restrictions and is usually restricted to just three years of coverage.