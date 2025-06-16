Does Costco Sell DeWalt Tools? Here's What You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco has a well-earned reputation for selling affordably priced goods from premium brands. The store may be well known for its bulk groceries and $1.50 hot dogs and soda combos, but there are a lot of other great products that you can get there as well, from home theater setups to furniture. The company even sells power tools.

One brand in particular that enthusiasts are always on the lookout for is DeWalt. The yellow and black power tool manufacturer is well known for making products that are both powerful and reliable, making them very desirable among professional craftspeople and weekend DIY enthusiasts alike. Unfortunately, the company's tools also have a tendency to be a bit more expensive than most other brands. With that in mind, many of you may be interested to know that Costco does, in fact, sell a small selection of DeWalt products in its warehouses. But before you run to your local outlet, you might wish to learn a bit more about the type of DeWalt products Costco sells, how its prices on these items compare to those of other retailers, and if there are any other incentives that might make buying a tool there worthwhile.

