Ford's 2025 Explorer Is Huge, And That's A Blessing And A Curse

The Expedition is available with just one powertrain, sort of. Technically, every Expedition is powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It puts out some healthy numbers too: 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque on base trims. It does get more power, though, if you pick a higher trim level. The High-Output version of the V6 makes 440 hp and 510 lb-ft with the upper trim levels.

Lots of other SUVs in the class have gone the one-turbocharged-V6 route, but the Expedition's main rival, the recently-updated Chevy Tahoe, flanks it on all sides with three different powertrain choices: a 3.0-liter turbodiesel, a 5.3-liter V8, and a 6.2-liter V8. Even if the Ford's engine bay feels like it could fit a big bulking V8, it isn't intimidated by the Chevy's wider selection.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

The EcoBoost powering the Expedition feels strong for the class, pulling hard towards the horizon with the 10-speed automatic making quick shifts along the way. Making passes on the highway is easy and joining the speed of traffic on short on-ramps is no trouble at all. The V6 isn't exactly evocative, but it does provide a bit of growl and grunt if you bury your foot in the throttle.