5 Of The Newest Russian Fighter Jets In Its Fleet

Making its maiden flight in 2010, the Sukhoi Su-57 (code-named "Felon" by NATO) is the youngest class of fighter in the Russian fleet. Nimble, supersonic, and sporting advanced avionics such as the N036 Byelka Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar suite, it is also the country's most advanced. The Su-57 is billed as the answer to America's fifth-generation stealth F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II jets.

On paper, the Su-57 features similar hallmarks: angled tail fins, a tandem weapons bay, a blended fuselage, and a coat of radar-absorbent material for reduced observability. Unique N036B-1-01 cheek radars grant increased angular coverage. But international experts aren't entirely sold on its capabilities.

While the F-22 and F-35 boast cutting-edge Pratt & Whitney F119-PW-100 and F135 engines, respectively, the Su-57 still mounts a pair of Saturn AL-41F1 engines from the older Su-35 Flanker, pending the completion of the more capable Izdeliye 30. In addition, its radar cross-section is believed to be larger than that of the F-22 or Chinese Chengdu J-20, partly due to less refined air inlets and exposed exhaust nozzles, raising questions about its stealth performance. Numbers also pose a limitation: only about two dozen serial airframes are in service today. Even with these constraints, the Su-57 represents the newest fighter in the Russian fleet and provides a marked improvement over earlier fourth-generation models.