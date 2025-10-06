13 Unexpected Devices That Work With Power Tool Batteries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You know the drill (pun absolutely intended). You pick a color — red, yellow, green — and start collecting power tools like they're Pokémon. You've got the batteries. You've got the chargers. Your workshop is a well-oiled, cordless machine. But what happens when the work is done? That's where things get interesting. It turns out your tool batteries are moonlighting. While you thought they were just for serious business, they've been secretly powering a whole world of awesome, unexpected gadgets.

This isn't just some happy accident. It's a brilliant strategy by the tool companies to make their ecosystem irresistible. They know you've already invested, so they keep designing new ways to weave their battery platform into every corner of your life. The result is a lineup of gadgets that range from "Huh, that's clever" to "Wait, they make WHAT now?" Some solve real problems. Others just make life more comfortable. All of them give those batteries something to do besides sit idle between projects. And since most come without the extra battery cost, jumping in is way easier than expected.