Who Invented The Portable Cooler & What Makes It Different From An Ice Chest?

Consider, if you will, the humble cooler, stalwart guardian of summertime snacks and beverages. Coolers are vital for all kinds of hot weather activities like beach visits and camping, helping to keep perishables lasting longer in the sweltering sun. By today's standards, a regular cooler seems positively mundane, nothing but a little box for keeping snacks cool. Even a smart cooler with onboard electrical systems is still just a cold box. However, it's important to remember that, mundane as it may be, this kind of cold storage has been around for less than a hundred years.

The original refrigerated storage systems were developed throughout the early 1800s, and for a good while, that was the only way to reliably keep food preserved via cold. If you wanted to take anything on the go with you, all you could really do was cram a wooden chest full of ice chips and cross your fingers. In the mid-1900s, a certain inventor came up with a much better means of mobile cold storage, one that made efficient use of ice and kept snacks properly protected. That means it was the first portable cooler, a development that would change the face of picnicking forever.