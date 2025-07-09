Who Owns Igloo And Where Are The Coolers Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Igloo has been one of the biggest names in the cooler game for the better part of the past eight decades. Of course, you'd be right in assuming that the hard-sided coolers bearing the Igloo brand today are far more advanced than those steel models the company first delivered upon its founding in 1947. These days, Igloo even offers an iceless cooler that's been wowing Costco shoppers. The brand also hit the jackpot in the 1970s with the release of the best-selling Playmate tent-top model.

The company was founded in Katy, Waller County, Texas, which is a suburb of Houston. If you've ever cruised down Interstate 10 through that area, you've surely passed by the massive Igloo complex that resides there, and that's where the company still manufactures most of its coolers.

Over the decades, several players have factored in the company's ownership history, including Coca-Cola, Quaker Oats, and Metropolitan Life Insurance. From the 1990s on, the Igloo brand was owned by various investment firms, mostly for brief periods. As of 2021, however, Igloo has been solely owned by Swedish investment outfit Dometic, which paid out a whopping $677 million to bring the iconic cooler outfit into its portfolio of holdings.