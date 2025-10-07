5 Tools Ryobi Makes That Harbor Freight Doesn't
Not only is Ryobi one of the most popular tool brands on the market, but it also has one of the widest ranges of products on offer. The company manufactures over 300 different tools within its cordless 18V One+ system alone. With so many devices available, it's not a surprise that some of its tools are a little more niche than, say, a cordless drill or circular saw.
Not all of these types of tools are exclusive to Ryobi, but many of them aren't as easy to find as the more common products. For instance, while Harbor Freight owns dozens of different brands that make a variety of tools, there are some products that even its brands don't make — but which Ryobi does. That means that if you're looking for one of these tools, you'll have to shop somewhere other than Harbor Freight, despite it being one of the biggest hardware chains in the country.
Ryobi products that you won't find equivalents for at Harbor Freight include powered versions of common hand tools, various kinds of specialized vacuums, and outdoor equipment that can be useful year-round. Here are five such tools Ryobi makes that Harbor Freight brands do not.
Ryobi 18V One+ Bolt Cutter
There are a few things you should know about the Ryobi 18V One+ Bolt Cutter, but the most important for our purposes is that Harbor Freight's brands don't offer an equivalent product. So this narrows down your choices if you're looking to get an electric bolt cutter.
Of course, Harbor Freight sells manual bolt cutters in various sizes from brands like Pittsburgh and Doyle. The advantage to Ryobi's battery-powered device, though, is that you can cut right through chains, locks, bolts, fencing, wire, and similar items with just the push of a button. The device is a powered 14-inch bolt cutter, using hot-forged steel jaws that can slice through materials up to 3/8 inches in diameter. Part of the brand's 18V One+ system of power tools, Ryobi says you can get up to 200 cuts per charge.
The tool is also designed with a clear sight line so that you can see exactly where you're making your cuts. The forward and reverse buttons are separate, too, to prevent you from pressing the wrong one. If you're looking to cut thicker materials, you'll probably want to go with a larger manual pair, such as Pittsburgh's 24-inch bolt cutters, but it's hard to deny the convenience of a battery-powered pair. It should go without saying, though, that you can expect to pay a lot more for electric bolt cutters than manual ones — Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ Bolt Cutter (model P592) for $116.
Ryobi 18V One+ Pool Vacuum
Both Ryobi and Harbor Freight make various cleaning devices, including wet-dry vacuums; however, between the two brands, only Ryobi makes a dedicated pool vacuum. The Ryobi 18V One+ Pool Vacuum has a wide inlet that can suck up leaves and other pool debris and utilizes a dual filtration system and 1.7-liter tank for sustained, efficient cleaning. The tool has a suction rate of 13 gallons per minute. As a powered vacuum, it's more adept at collecting finer debris, like sand and dirt, that traditional pool skimmers can struggle with.
The device is also designed to clean corners easily without needing the hoses often associated with pool cleaners. The pool vacuum has an IPX8 rating, so it's water-resistant up to 13 feet, which should be enough for most pools. It's also useful for cleaning spas and hot tubs and is compatible with standard pool poles, so you can use it from a distance without needing to get into the pool. Unlike many other pool vacuums, it doesn't rely on pumps or hoses either, which can make it less of a hassle to both operate and store. The Ryobi 18V One+ Pool Vacuum (model PCL780B) is available from Home Depot for $149.
Ryobi 18V One+ 1-gallon Power Spreader
Ryobi's wide range of products means that there are likely some high-tech Ryobi products you may not have known about. One such tool is the 18V One+ 1-gallon Power Spreader. It's not as commonly used as other outdoor equipment, such as lawn mowers or string trimmers, which is likely why you won't find any similar tools at Harbor Freight. The power spreader is a versatile device that can perform a few functions around your property.
It's useful in the garden, as you can use it to quickly spread fertilizer or weed killer, for example. It can also be a convenient way to dispense grass seed when replanting your lawn. In the winter, it can also be used on sidewalks, driveways, and other surfaces to easily spread rock salt or other ice-melting material.
As the product name states, it can hold a gallon of whatever you're looking to spread. A part of Ryobi's 18V One+ system, it's totally cordless and can cover up to 5,000 square feet per tank, with a spread width of up to 5 feet. The tool is controlled with just the pull of a trigger, applying material as you walk around your yard. An adjustable flow rate knob and lever allow you to more precisely control the spread. The Ryobi 18V One+ 1-gallon Power Spreader (model P2402) costs $60.
Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum
Another product that Ryobi makes that you won't find at Harbor Freight is a small desktop vacuum, which is useful for removing finer debris from desks and keyboards, as well as tables, countertops, and the like. Its small size makes it more convenient than using a bulkier dustbuster or handheld vacuum at your desk.
The vacuum sucks material up into a transparent dust cup, so you'll be able to see if something gets picked up that shouldn't have been or ascertain when it's time to empty the container. The dust cup comes off easily, as does its filter, although it isn't particularly durable. You also shouldn't expect a crazy amount of suction for larger debris, since the device is not intended as a replacement for true handheld vacuums.
Rather than using a larger, more expensive Ryobi 12V or 18V battery, the device is one of Ryobi's small USB Lithium tools. It has a small 2Ah battery, which resembles a slightly larger AA alkaline battery, and charges through a USB-C port. An integrated LED fuel gauge, activated by a single button push, lets you know when it's time to recharge it. The Ryobi USB Lithium Desktop Vacuum (model FVH67K) sells for $50 at Home Depot and comes with a battery and USB charging cable.
Ryobi USB Lithium Foam Cutter
A foam cutter can be great for all sorts of pursuits, be it fun stuff like making props or custom-built model airplanes, as well as more serious work like cutting insulation panels. If you need to add one to your toolkit, though, you'll have to shop somewhere other than Harbor Freight.
While the retailer does have a Warrior 130-Watt Hot Knife that can be used to cut foam, it doesn't have a tool that is specifically designed for the job. Instead of the Warrior's wide, flat blade, the Ryobi USB Lithium Foam Cutter has a thinner hot wire that makes narrower, more precise cuts. Plus, it works with two additional accessories — a Precision Engraving Tip for detailed texture designs and a Holing Tip for cutting out shapes or digging holes into foam. The tips can easily be swapped out for one another without tools.
Another useful feature of Ryobi's Foam Cutter is that it has dual heat settings for more versatile temperature control. Plus, it's compatible with the Ryobi Hobby Station. If you exclusively do a lot of foam cutting, it's a very convenient tool to have, though a hot knife — such as Harbor Freight's — can also cut thicker materials like ropes, cord, and plastic. The Warrior Hot Knife also costs a lot less than Ryobi's Foam Cutter kit, though the latter comes with a 2Ah battery, charging cable, three tip accessories, and a stand. Home Depot sells the Ryobi USB Lithium Hot Wire Foam Cutter Kit for $99.