5 Tools Ryobi Makes That Harbor Freight Doesn't

Not only is Ryobi one of the most popular tool brands on the market, but it also has one of the widest ranges of products on offer. The company manufactures over 300 different tools within its cordless 18V One+ system alone. With so many devices available, it's not a surprise that some of its tools are a little more niche than, say, a cordless drill or circular saw.

Not all of these types of tools are exclusive to Ryobi, but many of them aren't as easy to find as the more common products. For instance, while Harbor Freight owns dozens of different brands that make a variety of tools, there are some products that even its brands don't make — but which Ryobi does. That means that if you're looking for one of these tools, you'll have to shop somewhere other than Harbor Freight, despite it being one of the biggest hardware chains in the country.

Ryobi products that you won't find equivalents for at Harbor Freight include powered versions of common hand tools, various kinds of specialized vacuums, and outdoor equipment that can be useful year-round. Here are five such tools Ryobi makes that Harbor Freight brands do not.