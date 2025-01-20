How Much Does Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Power Spreader Cost & Can It Spread Salt?

Since its founding almost eight decades ago, Ryobi has fashioned itself as one of the premiere consumer tool brands in the world. With a growing reputation for producing high-quality and well-reviewed tools, Ryobi has continued to build out its lineup of powered and cordless offerings, boasting its One+ lineup with more than 300 devices alone. Among those One+ devices, you'll find everything from a vast array of home improvement tools like power drills and circular saws to a full line of battery powered yard care equipment.

Advertisement

You'll even find a range of second-tier devices designed to help maintain your property after the heavy work is done, including a handy little 18V battery-powered spreader. If you're unfamiliar with what a spreader is, you've likely seen yard crews using walk behind versions of the tools to disperse fertilizer across front lawns across the land. While those push versions are, arguably, still best for covering larger lawns with granular fertilizer, seed pellets, and weed killers, handheld versions can be particularly useful in smaller yards and in targeting controlled areas.

Non-powered handheld spreaders can, however, be tough to manage in terms of weight and their pesky multi-squeeze triggers. Ryobi has solved that issue with its single squeeze battery-powered handheld spreader, which can currently be purchased for $59.97 through the company's online storefront. So, if you're in need of a good powered spreader boasting some pretty solid user reviews, the Ryobi Power Spreader may be a solid addition to your lineup of lawn care devices.

Advertisement