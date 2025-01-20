How Much Does Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Power Spreader Cost & Can It Spread Salt?
Since its founding almost eight decades ago, Ryobi has fashioned itself as one of the premiere consumer tool brands in the world. With a growing reputation for producing high-quality and well-reviewed tools, Ryobi has continued to build out its lineup of powered and cordless offerings, boasting its One+ lineup with more than 300 devices alone. Among those One+ devices, you'll find everything from a vast array of home improvement tools like power drills and circular saws to a full line of battery powered yard care equipment.
You'll even find a range of second-tier devices designed to help maintain your property after the heavy work is done, including a handy little 18V battery-powered spreader. If you're unfamiliar with what a spreader is, you've likely seen yard crews using walk behind versions of the tools to disperse fertilizer across front lawns across the land. While those push versions are, arguably, still best for covering larger lawns with granular fertilizer, seed pellets, and weed killers, handheld versions can be particularly useful in smaller yards and in targeting controlled areas.
Non-powered handheld spreaders can, however, be tough to manage in terms of weight and their pesky multi-squeeze triggers. Ryobi has solved that issue with its single squeeze battery-powered handheld spreader, which can currently be purchased for $59.97 through the company's online storefront. So, if you're in need of a good powered spreader boasting some pretty solid user reviews, the Ryobi Power Spreader may be a solid addition to your lineup of lawn care devices.
The Power Spreader might prove useful in battling Winter ice
If you are considering buying a Ryobi Power Spreader, you should know that price does not include the 18V high capacity battery required to power it. Nor does it include the charger designed to keep that battery juiced. So, if you don't already have One+ devices in your power tool arsenal, you'll need to pony up a little more for those necessary add-ons, which, when purchased together, retails for $89 through Amazon but regularly sees sales.
If you're having trouble justifying the cost, it may help to know the Ryobi Power Spreader can be used for purposes other than covering a lawn with fertilizer. In fact, the One+ devices might prove an invaluable tool in helping keep your sidewalks and driveways free of ice in the Winter months, as the spread of Ice Melt is listed by Ryobi as one of the Power Spreader's primary uses. That fact, of course, might lead you to ask if the device is capable of spreading salt, which many people also use to help combat icy walkways when the Winter weather turns wet.
For the record, Ryobi does not explicitly list salt among the substances that can be used with its Power Spreader. However, reading through the user reviews, there are several Power Spreader owners who have successfully spread salt with the device, though at least one user noted that the device may not work as well with sand, and may require extra lubrication in the door hinges with frequent salt use. Feel free to make of that news what you will.