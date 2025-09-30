13 Pickup Trucks Likely To Last 250,000 Miles
Not every pickup truck can go the distance. Some look tough but fade out before the odometer even hits six figures, while others rack up costly repairs before ending up in scrapyards. Yet a handful stand out, grinding past the quarter-million mark and proving they're more than just machines.
Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, puts it this way: "Modern vehicles are getting more durable, with 30 models offering between a 12 and 36% chance of reaching a quarter million miles." Many consumers still consider a car's usable lifespan to end at 100,000 miles. But the top nine vehicles on this year's list have a better than 20% chance of hitting 250,000 miles."
That insight comes from iSeeCars' study of more than 402 million vehicles, which shows just how rare true staying power really is. On average, only 8.6% of cars reach 250,000 miles. Pickups, though, tend to be different. With stronger frames, proven engines, and consistent care, they remain on the road long after others have been retired. So, for buyers who want a truck that doesn't just look the part but truly lasts, these are the models most likely to join the 250,000-mile club and in many cases, keep going even further.
Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 may not top every reliability list, but it has earned respect where it counts. With regular maintenance, it can reach 200,000 to 250,000 miles, and its diesel versions, especially EcoDiesel models, have gone even farther. According to iSeeCar's study, the Ram 1500 has an 11.5% chance of hitting the 250,000-mile mark, well above the 8.6% average across vehicles.
Things to know before buying a Ram start with its big change under the hood. The long-running 5.7L HEMI V8 retired in the 2025 model, making way for a 3.0L Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six, offered in 420- and 540-horsepower trims. It's quicker, lighter, and more efficient, but the truck's core strengths haven't changed. Towing capacity now hits 11,550 pounds, suspension updates reduce body roll, and inside, drivers get a massive 14.5-inch Uconnect screen alongside a 10.25-inch passenger display.
Of course, longevity depends on how you treat it. Common issues like rust, ticking noise, transmission issues, or engine quirks in select model years can creep up. But none of these are deal-breakers with regular upkeep. Real-world examples, like YouTuber Justin Wheeler's 2019 Ram 1500 hitting 250,000 miles in 5 years, prove this truck has the backbone to go the distance.
Ford F-150
You don't stay at the top of the truck world for 47 years straight without doing something right. Since its debut in 1975, the Ford F-150 has become a fixture on American roads and work sites, thanks to its wide range of engines, solid towing power, and everyday usability. In 2022 alone, Ford moved about 640,000 F-Series trucks, and just last year, it sold over 730,000 F-150s. That kind of momentum doesn't happen by chance. According to iSeeCars, the F-150 has a 15.8% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, almost 1.8 times better than the average vehicle, which lands it 16th overall. Its 3.5 out of five reliability score might not scream perfection, but it still puts the F-150 in solid long-haul territory.
Durability also depends on the generation of the vehicle you're driving. Some eras age better than others, and the 10th-generation trucks, built between 1997 and 2003, are a good example. By 2023, listings for those older models regularly showed odometers north of 250,000 miles, with roughly 10% having already crossed that mark. For a truck pushing 2 decades, that's no small feat.
Newer models, especially those produced after 2016, have also demonstrated tighter reliability with fewer major issues. Yes, some mid-2000s examples did experience issues with the engine or transmission, but with a bit of luck and diligent maintenance, an F-150 has every chance to last 250,000 miles or more.
Ram 2500
If you're aiming for 250,000 miles and beyond, the Ram 2500 is built for that kind of journey. Recent analysis pegs its odds at 27.2%, placing it ahead of most pickups in its class. That kind of durability isn't accidental. It comes from smart engineering, proven drivetrains, and heavy-duty components designed to withstand the test of time.
Under the hood, you've got the 6.4L HEMI V8 that kicks out 405 horsepower and 429 lb-ft. It is a setup known for its longevity and durability. Depending on equipment, it's capable of towing between 10,000 and 17,730 pounds, making it a strong choice for those who want gas power without compromise. Still, most buyers — about 80% – opt for the 6.7L Cummins High-Output diesel. With 430 horsepower and an incredible 1,075 lb-ft of torque, it's a workhorse. Now paired with a smoother eight-speed automatic, it feels more capable and responsive than ever.
Known issues, such as a clogged radiator or coolant leaks, can develop, but they're manageable with routine care. Keeping one of these trucks alive beyond 250,000 miles isn't rocket science. Stick to the maintenance schedule, make timely repairs, monitor fluids, and avoid abuse, and it'll keep ticking.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
If there's one truck that defines longevity, it's the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Built to take a beating and come back for more, it's not unusual to see these pickups sail past 250,000 miles. One 2012 model even logged 1.2 million miles in just 7 years, proof of what these rigs can handle when looked after. According to iSeeCars, it has a 45.6% chance of reaching 200,000 miles, with an average lifespan of approximately 188,800 miles, spanning roughly 11 years, placing it firmly in the high-mileage club.
Power comes from two proven engines: a 6.6L gas V8 with 401 horsepower or the go-to Duramax turbo-diesel making 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. Pair that diesel with a ten-speed automatic transmission and dual rear wheels, and you've got a setup that shrugs off pressure while towing up to 36,000 pounds.
But no truck lasts that long on just muscle. Longevity comes down to simple things, including timely oil changes, clean filters, topped-off fluids, and addressing small problems before they escalate. That discipline is what keeps a Silverado faithful for 15 to 20 years and 200,000 to 300,000 miles. Although Chevy's build quality helps, too.
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Some trucks just don't know when to quit, and the Ford F-250 Super Duty is one of them. Built for serious work and high mileage, it has long been trusted to cross the 250,000-mile mark without hesitation. According to iSeeCars, it has a 27.4% chance of hitting that milestone, nearly 1.4 times the average. In its first decade, typical F-250s log close to 14,639 miles a year with an average lifespan of around 185,000 miles. Throw in a solid 7.7/10 reliability score, and it's easy to see why the F-250 – the second Ford mentioned in the list — is a go-to for long-haul durability.
In the 2025 lineup, you've got choices ranging from the 6.8L V8 gas engine with 405 horsepower to a bigger 7.3L V8 pushing 430 hp. But the real power comes from the 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel, rated at 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque or, if that's not enough, the High Output version cranks it up to 500 hp and 1,200 lb-ft. All of that connects to a 10-speed automatic, helping the truck tow up to 40,000 pounds and haul as much as 8,000.
Inside, you can find an ergonomic work surface, available premium audio, and Ford's latest connected tech, including a 5G hotspot and modern driver assists. Diesel F-250s also come backed with a 5-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
If there's one thing the Silverado 2500HD is known for, it's longevity. Built to tow, haul, and push through the miles, this heavy-duty Chevy has become a staple for those who need real muscle and staying power. Examples have comfortably crossed the 300,000-mile threshold, and a rare few have even surpassed 500,000 miles. It has a 29.6% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, according to iSeeCars, which places it well above the average.
Like its larger sibling, the Silverado 3500HD, today's 2500 HD comes with a choice between a 6.6L gas V8 or a 6.6L Duramax turbo-diesel, each paired with a refined ten-speed Allison automatic transmission. The Duramax now puts down 470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque, enough to tow up to 22,070 pounds when properly equipped. That's a big leap from the 397 horsepower rating it had back in 2013, or the 360 horsepower once found in Chevy's old 6.0L gas V8.
Step inside and you will find function with a touch of comfort: a 13.4-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, adaptive cruise control, and built-in trailer tech. However, the real key to achieving those high mileage numbers is actually much simpler. As owners attest: getting a Silverado to 300K miles requires staying on top of oil changes, filter swaps, fluid checks, and brake service. Do that, and the 2500HD will continue to run.
Ford F-350 Super Duty
Some trucks are built to last, but the Ford F-350 Super Duty takes it a step further. It is one of the most likely Ford trucks to cross the 250,000-mile mark, with iSeeCars giving it a 28.3% chance of reaching that milestone, roughly 1.5 times better than the average vehicle. Numbers aside, the real stories say even more. A 2000 model once clocked around 1.3 million miles on its original 7.3L Power Stroke diesel and transmission before finally retiring. The lesson is simple: With proper care, these trucks will stick with you for the long haul.
Much like the F-250 earlier in the list, the 2025 F-350 carries the same kind of muscle, only scaled up. Buyers can choose between a 6.8L gas V8 with 405 horsepower or a 7.3L V8 that bumps output to 430. The real spotlight, though, falls on the diesels. The standard 6.7L Power Stroke churns out 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, while the High Output diesel version turns things up to 500 horsepower and a staggering 1,200 lb-ft of torque.
With a towing capacity that stretches to 40,000 pounds on a gooseneck, a payload capacity of 8,000 pounds, and a TorqShift 10-speed automatic tying it all together, the F-350's deal is sealed. Add in 4x4 options and a rugged steel frame, and you have a truck built to withstand the toughest conditions.
GMC Sierra 2500HD
If you're after a truck built for the long haul, the 2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers. With a fully boxed steel frame, available off-road-ready trims like the AT4X, and a reputation for endurance, this heavy-duty GMC doesn't shy away from tough work or long miles. Properly maintained, it has a 29.1% chance of crossing the 250,000-mile line according to iSeeCars, nearly triple the odds of the average vehicle, thanks to its rugged engineering and dependable powertrains.
Consumers have two powertrains to choose from: a 6.6L gas V8 with 401 horsepower or an optional 6.6L Duramax diesel, which produces 470 horsepower. Respectively rated at 464 lb-ft and 975 lb-ft of torque, both engines are paired with GMC's refined 10-speed Allison automatic transmission. Tow ratings can climb as high as 21,870 pounds with the right setup, while payload figures can reach up to 3,900 pounds. You also get available features like a 13.4-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, wireless smartphone integration, and premium audio in higher trims.
Honda Ridgeline
If you're not looking to wrangle a full-size workhorse but still want a truck that sticks around, the Honda Ridgeline is an underrated standout. With a 25.8% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, it outperforms the average by a solid margin. Some owners have even coaxed theirs past 300,000 with nothing more than oil changes, basic upkeep, and a little mechanical sympathy.
Honda first rolled out the Ridgeline in 2006, offering something refreshingly different from the usual body-on-frame crowd. A 2009 refresh gave the first-gen a second wind, keeping it alive till 2014. Then came the second gen in 2017, powered by the same trusty 3.5L V6. That launch year had more than its fair share of issues and is often considered the one to avoid. By 2020, the kinks were worked out, and the Ridgeline hit its stride. Today's model puts out 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, shifting through a smooth nine-speed automatic with available AWD.
You get a dual-action tailgate, a lockable in-bed trunk, and a surprisingly refined ride. The TrailSport and HPD trims offer light off-road flair, while newer models bring wireless CarPlay, Honda Sensing safety tech, and smart cabin storage. No, it won't tow like a diesel bruiser, but with AWD models capable of 5,000 pounds, it handles most weekend needs with ease.
Nissan Titan
The Nissan Titan doesn't always get the spotlight, but when it comes to lasting strength, it has quietly earned its stripes. According to iSeeCars, it has a 14.8% chance of making it to 250,000 miles, and well-cared-for ones have passed 300,000 miles. The Titan's average lifespan is about 168,801 miles, translating to roughly 12.4 years, or nearly 16 years based on typical U.S. driving habits. Since 2004, at least1% of Titans have logged over 233,000 miles, and in one specific case, a 2005 model racked up 280,000 miles.
Its power comes from a tried-and-true 5.6L V8, pushing 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and can tow up to 9,660 pounds, more than enough power for most needs. Even base models clear 9,200 pounds. Combine that with its body-on-frame chassis, available 4WD, and surprisingly solid off-road chops, and you've got a truck that doesn't back down from tough work.
Like any truck, the Titan has its weak spots. Rust can appear as early as 30,000 miles if neglected, but regular maintenance goes a long way. And to top it off, Nissan backs the Titan with a 5-year/100,000-mile limited warranty and a powertrain warranty.
Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma may not be the flashiest or the fastest truck out there, but when it comes to racking up miles, few do it better. Drive it like most people do – 10,000 to 15,000 miles a year — and this truck can stick with you for two solid decades or more. Plenty have no problem pushing past 300,000 miles, and a few legendary examples have stretched well beyond 400,000. One 2008 Tacoma even made headlines after rolling up 1.6 million miles.
With a 26.7% chance of hitting 250,000 miles according to iSeeCars, the Tacoma ranks ninth among pickups and fourth overall. Everything you need to know before getting the Tacoma really comes down to that reputation for reliability and durability. Older Tacomas with the 2.7L inline-four and 4.0L V6 laid the groundwork, and the major refresh in 2016 only sharpened its appeal with smarter features and smoother performance. Today's 2025 Tacoma keeps that legacy alive with a 2.4L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower, while the new hybrid variant boosts output to 326 horsepower.
Toyota Tundra
When the Toyota Tundra landed in 2000, it was more than just another truck. It marked the brand's bold step into America's full-size pickup market. Built in the U.S. and equipped with a V8 engine, the first-generation model ran through 2006 and proved that Toyota could compete with the Big Three. Although early models weren't flawless, with rust and a few recalls in the mix, they still built a reputation for toughness that stuck.
What really sets the Toyota Tundra apart is its staying power. While most trucks bow out between 150,000 and 250,000 miles, plenty of Tundras sail past 300,000. A few have even reached legendary status: One 2007 model famously hit one million miles in 2016 with most of its original parts intact, and another joined the million-mile club just three years later with little more than routine care. It's no wonder iSeeCars pegs the Tundra at 36.6%, nearly double the average and second only to the Ram 3500 below.
Today's Tundra keeps that legacy alive while stepping into the modern age. The 2023 model swaps out the old V8s for a 3.5L twin-turbo V6, delivering 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque through a 10-speed automatic. It can tow up to 12,000 pounds, haul about 1,600, and does it with better efficiency than its predecessors. Inside, it's as modern as they come, with a massive 14-inch infotainment display and Toyota's full Safety Sense suite standard.
Ram 3500
Lastly, the Ram 3500. If there's one truck that refuses to quit, it's this one. This heavy-duty workhorse sits at the top of the longevity charts with a 42.6% chance of surpassing 250,000 miles, more than double the odds of the average vehicle. That statistic alone makes it the most likely pickup to keep going strong well into the high-mileage club. Many examples cross 300,000 without issue, and some even report having stretched past 400,000 miles. A family even pushed past the million-mile mark in their 2001 Ram 3500, proof of what's possible with rigorous care.
Along the way, Ram has continued to raise the bar. From the 2013 launch of the properly-equipped Cummins 3500, to the arrival of the 6.4L HEMI in 2014, and upgrades like the 11.8-inch rear axle and 6,000-pound front gross axle weight rating for high-output models. And if you're buying certified pre-owned, Ram even backs its trucks with 24-hour roadside assistance, covering towing, flat tires, jump-starts, and more. The 2025 model takes it further with 430 horsepower and a best-in-class 1,075 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to tow up to 36,610 pounds. But trucks like this don't take care of themselves. If you stay on top of oil changes every 5,000 miles, fix things early, and drive it right. You will be looking at 13 to 20 years of hard and honest work. Simple as that.