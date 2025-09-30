13 Pickup Trucks Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

Not every pickup truck can go the distance. Some look tough but fade out before the odometer even hits six figures, while others rack up costly repairs before ending up in scrapyards. Yet a handful stand out, grinding past the quarter-million mark and proving they're more than just machines.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, puts it this way: "Modern vehicles are getting more durable, with 30 models offering between a 12 and 36% chance of reaching a quarter million miles." Many consumers still consider a car's usable lifespan to end at 100,000 miles. But the top nine vehicles on this year's list have a better than 20% chance of hitting 250,000 miles."

That insight comes from iSeeCars' study of more than 402 million vehicles, which shows just how rare true staying power really is. On average, only 8.6% of cars reach 250,000 miles. Pickups, though, tend to be different. With stronger frames, proven engines, and consistent care, they remain on the road long after others have been retired. So, for buyers who want a truck that doesn't just look the part but truly lasts, these are the models most likely to join the 250,000-mile club and in many cases, keep going even further.