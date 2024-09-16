What's The Gas Mileage & Towing Capacity Of A Ram 2500 With A 6.4 HEMI Engine?
The Ram 2500 is one of the most popular heavy-duty trucks on U.S. roads, and it's easy to see why. It's got a distinctive road presence, rugged capabilities, significant towing and payload capacities, and is available in a wide array of trims and configurations. This means there's a truck for everyone, whether you're looking for a modest work truck or a decked out luxury model with all the bells and whistles. The range-topping Ram 2500 Limited trim, for example, features heated and cooled power front seats, heated second-row seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, power-adjustable pedals, as well as a wood-and-leather steering wheel.
The performance is there too. The Ram 2500 is equipped as standard with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine generating 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, which is a lot of horsepower compared to the 370 hp you get with the diesel engine. Equipped with the 6.4 HEMI V8 engine, the heavy-duty truck can tow up to 17,730 pounds and carry a payload of 4,000 pounds in its bed. It's an all-around competent pickup in one package. However, as the new car market shifts towards efficiency, you might be wondering what its powerful HEMI engine means for fuel economy.
The Ram 2500 HEMI 6.4 gets up to 12 mpg city and 18 mpg highway
Given the Ram 2500's 10,000-pound Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR), the EPA does not conduct fuel economy testing on it, as the EPA only rates trucks and vans weighing less than 8,500 pounds. However, fuel economy evaluation from independent testers suggests the Ram 2500 HEMI 6.4 returns around 15 mpg combined. One Cornerstone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram post stated that the HEMI 6.4 earns 12 mpg in the city and 18 mpg on the highway. Elsewhere, U.S. News & World Report observed that Ram 2500 models with the HEMI engine get between 12 and 14 mpg, on average.
While that's not enough to secure it a place among the most efficient pickup trucks out there, it's only slightly less than the 15 to 20 mpg averaged by the torquey Cummins diesel engine, which is impressive, considering diesel engines are generally more efficient than their gasoline counterparts. The 2024 Ram 2500 HEMI 6.4's fuel economy is also just about 4 mpg short of the 18 mpg achieved by the 2024 Silverado 2500 Duramax diesel in a Car and Driver testing.