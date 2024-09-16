What's The Gas Mileage & Towing Capacity Of A Ram 2500 With A 6.4 HEMI Engine?

The Ram 2500 is one of the most popular heavy-duty trucks on U.S. roads, and it's easy to see why. It's got a distinctive road presence, rugged capabilities, significant towing and payload capacities, and is available in a wide array of trims and configurations. This means there's a truck for everyone, whether you're looking for a modest work truck or a decked out luxury model with all the bells and whistles. The range-topping Ram 2500 Limited trim, for example, features heated and cooled power front seats, heated second-row seats, memory settings for the driver's seat, power-adjustable pedals, as well as a wood-and-leather steering wheel.

The performance is there too. The Ram 2500 is equipped as standard with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine generating 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque, which is a lot of horsepower compared to the 370 hp you get with the diesel engine. Equipped with the 6.4 HEMI V8 engine, the heavy-duty truck can tow up to 17,730 pounds and carry a payload of 4,000 pounds in its bed. It's an all-around competent pickup in one package. However, as the new car market shifts towards efficiency, you might be wondering what its powerful HEMI engine means for fuel economy.