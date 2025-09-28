5 Of The Best Graphics Cards To Buy Instead Of The AMD RX 9070 XT

Whenever there's a launch of a new graphics card, you're almost immediately bombarded with technical talk about ray tracing, upscaling, and VRAM capacity. All of that is important, but what GPU you buy ultimately comes down to two things: a reasonable price and good performance. AMD's mid-range RX 9070 XT delivers on both of those fronts, but it is hard to find at its recommended list price (MSRP) of $600. When you're trying to choose from the best graphics card brands, finding a 9070 XT at MSRP is even more difficult, as high-end variants are significantly more expensive.

This market dynamic shoves the 9070 XT into a more premium price bracket, and it has stiffer competition in that situation. If the 9070 XT ends up costing $700 to $900, you're better off buying the Nvidia alternative. On the other hand, there are also cards that are a tier or two down that can save you money without sacrificing too much performance.

While it may be a difficult time to upgrade your graphics card because of all this confusion, we'll help you cut through all the chaos. We're looking at five viable alternatives to the 9070 XT, evaluating them on real performance, their actual pricing, and tangible features.