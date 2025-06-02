Don't Waste Your Money - These Graphics Cards Have The Worst Price-To-Performance Ratio

Picking from among the best graphics cards is no easy feat right now. As a PC hardware journalist and PC builder with nearly 20 years of experience, I always keep a watchful eye on the GPU market, and let me tell you: It's not easy out there. The latest GPUs often sell for far above their recommended list prices (MSRP), throwing one of the most important GPU-related metrics for a loop. I'm talking about price-to-performance, often referred to as performance-per-dollar.

When looking at graphics cards, and especially when reading reviews, it's easy to focus on just raw performance. Specs like cores, frequency, or video memory (VRAM) all determine the power of your GPU, and they directly translate to frame rates. The problem is that two GPUs with the same fps (frames per second) aren't necessarily equal. Outside of some variations in performance, we also have to account for the price.

Even the most powerful graphics cards, if overpriced, can be poor value. That doesn't necessarily make them bad GPUs; many are still fantastic. All it means is that their price and performance don't quite match up. Value is highly subjective, of course, but data can help us determine which GPUs are lagging in that regard.

With that in mind, which GPUs have the worst price-to-performance ratio? I'll walk you through some of them below. To support my claims, I'll be using data from the PassMark Videocard Value Chart and a cost-per-frame comparison released by the YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed.