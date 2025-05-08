NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Vs. AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT: How Do They Compare?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking to build a gaming PC or refresh your existing build, you can't go wrong with either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. Both of these are some of the best graphics cards you can currently buy, and they offer plenty of performance for gaming or content creation. I'm a PC hardware journalist with over a decade of experience in the industry, so based on my own experience and reviewer insights, I'll guide you and help you choose the right GPU for your needs.

Advertisement

Choosing between AMD and Nvidia is always tricky, so if you're unsure, I fully understand. The choice is made even more difficult this time around, as the GPU market is a pretty tumultuous place right now. Prices and availability fluctuate on a daily basis; setting your sights on one GPU might mean that you'll have to wait for a long time for it to be in stock. Opening up your horizons to both AMD and Nvidia might be helpful here, but you can't expect the exact same performance out of each card, which could potentially be a problem.

Apart from their architectural differences, the RTX 5070 Ti and the RX 9070 XT also vary based on their exclusive software. Nvidia's GPU opens the door to DLSS 4, which can generate up to four times the frame rates, boosting your fps drastically. Meanwhile, AMD's signature FSR 4 leverages machine learning to upscale your games and boost frame rates. Let's dive into each card to help you make an informed decision.

Advertisement