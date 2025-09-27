12 Of The Best AWD Sedans, According To J.D. Power

For a long time, if you wanted the all-weather confidence of all-wheel drive (AWD), you were practically forced into a big, bulky SUV. It felt like trading fun for function, style for security. But those days are officially over, and frankly, it's about time. Today's AWD sedans are total game-changers. They give you traction and peace of mind without asking you to sacrifice comfort, style, or performance. Who says you can't have it all?

The only real challenge is picking the perfect AWD sedan for your needs, but don't worry, we're here to help. With J.D. Power's Best AWD Sedan rankings (September 2025) as the guide, we sifted through the contenders and pulled out 12 standouts. But we didn't just copy-paste the top 12. Nope! To make sure you see the full range, we're showcasing the single top-ranking AWD sedan from 12 different major brands on the list. Think of this less as a rigid "Top 12" and more like your personal, curated tour of the very best grippy, all-weather sedans money can buy.