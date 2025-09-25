13 Motorcycles With The Biggest Gas Tanks

When you stuff a Chevy V8 into a motorcycle frame, you'd better pack the fuel to match. And the Boss Hoss Classic Cruiser Bike clearly got the memo, equipping this rolling piece of Americana with enough fuel capacity to feed its automotive appetite. With 8.5 gallons on tap and three engine options ranging from sensible (if you can call 445 horsepower sensible) to absolutely bonkers, your range becomes a choose-your-own-adventure story.

The GM LS3 is your best bet for stretching things out, with about 200 to 245 miles per tank if you're light on the throttle. It's not the longest-range setup in the motorcycle world, but for a V8 on two wheels, that's nothing to sneeze at. Boss Hoss rates it at 24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, while the 383 Stroker shifts the numbers slightly, and the 454 Small Block drops to a thirsty 16/21 mpg.

Want to throw caution to the wind? The Limited Super Sport Big Block shares that same 8.5-gallon capacity, though you can't expect much range from a 496 Big Block pumping out 600 horsepower and 568 ft-lb of torque. But what you will get is plenty of smiles per gallon. Plus, you'll make fast friends at every fuel stop. It's hard to roll up on a V8-powered motorcycle without drawing a crowd. Range may not be infinite, but attention? You'll never run out.