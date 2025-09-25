13 Motorcycles With The Biggest Gas Tanks
There's nothing quite like the freedom of the open road on two wheels. You've got the perfect route planned, the scenery is amazing, and you're miles from anywhere. And then you see it: the dreaded, blinking low-fuel light. Suddenly, that feeling of freedom is replaced by nagging anxiety, and your epic adventure turns into a frantic search for the nearest gas station. But what if you could treat those "Next Gas 100 Miles" signs as a mere suggestion and just keep going?
With the right bike, you absolutely can. Some motorcycles come with tanks so big that they practically dare you to keep riding. They're the marathon runners of the motorcycle world, built to devour mile after mile without ever asking for a pit stop. Ready to leave range anxiety in your rearview mirror? You've come to the right place. Let's rev things up and meet the mighty 13 that are all gas, no brakes (figuratively speaking, of course).
2023 Boss Hoss Classic Cruiser Bike
When you stuff a Chevy V8 into a motorcycle frame, you'd better pack the fuel to match. And the Boss Hoss Classic Cruiser Bike clearly got the memo, equipping this rolling piece of Americana with enough fuel capacity to feed its automotive appetite. With 8.5 gallons on tap and three engine options ranging from sensible (if you can call 445 horsepower sensible) to absolutely bonkers, your range becomes a choose-your-own-adventure story.
The GM LS3 is your best bet for stretching things out, with about 200 to 245 miles per tank if you're light on the throttle. It's not the longest-range setup in the motorcycle world, but for a V8 on two wheels, that's nothing to sneeze at. Boss Hoss rates it at 24 mpg city and 29 mpg highway, while the 383 Stroker shifts the numbers slightly, and the 454 Small Block drops to a thirsty 16/21 mpg.
Want to throw caution to the wind? The Limited Super Sport Big Block shares that same 8.5-gallon capacity, though you can't expect much range from a 496 Big Block pumping out 600 horsepower and 568 ft-lb of torque. But what you will get is plenty of smiles per gallon. Plus, you'll make fast friends at every fuel stop. It's hard to roll up on a V8-powered motorcycle without drawing a crowd. Range may not be infinite, but attention? You'll never run out.
2014 Moto Guzzi Stelvio 1200 NTX
The 2014 Stelvio 1200 NTX was Moto Guzzi's love letter to riders who dream of vanishing over the horizon. Named after Italy's legendary Stelvio Pass, this bike arrived with the biggest fuel tank in its class — a glorious 8.5-gallon behemoth designed for journeys where fuel stops are few and far between. Paired with the surprisingly efficient 1,151cc V-twin, that tank is a passport to freedom. Real-world riders consistently saw 40 mpg on the highway and around 32 mpg on the trail, translating into a jaw-dropping 270 to 340 miles per tank.
On paper, its 105 horsepower and 83.3 lb-ft of torque don't sound earth-shattering, but this bike was never about bragging rights at the dyno. It's about the soul-stirring rumble of that V-twin and the way its 598-pound bulk melts away once you're in motion. Off pavement, the Stelvio holds its own, too. The NTX package made it expedition-ready right out of the crate, with crash protection, a proper skid plate, auxiliary lights, and aluminum panniers roomy enough for days on the road. Want in on this Italian adventure? You'll have to find a 2008 to 2017 Stelvio on the used market. Not an easy feat, but half the fun is in the chase.
2024 Kove 450 Rally
Ever look at a map, see a huge empty spot between towns, and think, "I wanna ride through that"? The Kove 450 Rally is the bike built to say "Yes!" every single time. This thing is basically a street-legal Dakar racer that you can actually buy and ride to work. Seriously. You can take it from your cul-de-sac to the job site, then straight into the desert, all on the same tank of gas. How? It has three separate fuel tanks with a whopping 8 gallons total. Two tanks are mounted traditionally up front, while a third in the rear also serves as the bike's subframe. That 8-gallon fuel capacity, paired with a lightweight, efficient 449cc single-cylinder engine, delivers an estimated 300 miles between fill-ups.
Sure, the street-tuned version only makes about 42 ponies, but the engine's got the same guts as the Dakar-proven Rally Pro, so a little aftermarket magic can bump it to 54 horsepower. What does this mean for you? This "budget" rally bike can hang with the big dogs for around ten grand. Now for the wildest part: The bike only weighs 320 pounds dry. Let that sink in. It's an ultra-light dirt machine with the fuel range of a giant touring bike. Consider it your permission slip to get properly, wonderfully lost. Gas stations? You'll barely remember what they look like.
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
When most people imagine a ride around the world, they're picturing a BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. It's the poster child of big adventure bikes, as it basically invented the category with the original R 80 G/S back in 1980. Over four decades later, BMW has refined this formula into something that's genuinely intimidating in its capability.
The headline act here is the new 1300cc boxer twin. It's good for 145 horsepower and 110 lb-ft of torque, but the real engineering marvel isn't the peak numbers. It's the flat torque curve, delivering ample power from 3,600 all the way to 7,800 rpm. Twist the throttle and it just goes, no matter where you are. And because power like that eats miles fast, BMW bolted on a 7.9-gallon fuel tank, giving you 300-plus miles before you even think about stopping.
Oh, and it's incredibly smart. The coolest feature is the optional Adaptive Vehicle Height Control, which performs a magic trick by automatically lowering the entire bike as you slow to a stop. Top that off with cornering ABS, hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition, heated grips, and an optional Automated Shift Assistant, and this bike does everything short of pouring your coffee mid-ride. Though knowing BMW's engineers, that's probably already in development for the 2026 model.
2017 KTM Super Adventure T
KTM looked at the big, comfy, continent-crossing adventure bikes on the market and decided they were just a little too ... sensible. Their solution was the Super Adventure T, a bike built to do everything a BMW GS Adventure can do, but with a seriously mischievous streak.
The "T" stands for Touring, and KTM took that part seriously. They started with a more than respectable 7.9-gallon fuel tank, letting you blast past multiple gas stations without a second thought. You can always count on this bike to take you to the far side of nowhere, with its potential range of well over 300 miles. They paired that massive tank with an incredibly comfortable riding position, heated seats and grips, and a large adjustable windscreen.
But let's be real: You buy a KTM for the engine. They stuffed their ridiculously powerful 1301cc V-twin from the Super Duke into this frame, detuned it slightly, and still gave you 160 horsepower to play with. It's a refined, comfortable touring bike when you want it to be, but a fire-breathing monster is just a twist of the wrist away. The only downside? KTM only made this bike from 2015 to 2017, so it's not easy to find, but it's absolutely worth tracking down if you're after a touring rig with a wild side.
2024 Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Explorer
Triumph's Tiger has always been about chasing horizons, and the 1200 GT Explorer takes that philosophy to its logical conclusion. With 7.9 gallons of fuel feeding its smooth triple engine, this bike can comfortably knock out 300-mile days without even trying. It's perfect for riders who live by the motto that the best roads are always "just around the next corner."
The star of the show is Triumph's sneaky-clever 1,160cc T-plane triple that cranks out 147 horsepower and 95 lb-ft of torque. Instead of boring, even-firing like every other triple, Triumph went rogue with an uneven firing order that's pure engineering mischief. The result? This engine pulls like a tractor at low revs, then screams like a banshee the moment you crack the throttle open.
Add in semi-active Showa suspension, blind-spot radar, heated grips and seats, and enough rider aids to make a luxury car jealous, and you start to realize what the GT Explorer is all about. It's meant for blasting across states in comfort, then carving through mountain twisties the very next day without ever feeling like you're on the wrong machine. It's Triumph's way of saying, "Why settle for one type of adventure when you can have them all?"
2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally
Leave it to Ducati to make even practical touring capability look drop-dead gorgeous. The Multistrada V4 Rally combines Italian style with serious go-the-distance ability, proving that you don't have to choose between looking fantastic and riding to the ends of the earth. With its sharp fairings, flowing lines, and iconic stance, this machine looks every bit as fast standing still as it does in motion. Underneath the bodywork beats the heart of a superbike: the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, a masterpiece of civilized savagery. It's perfectly happy to purr through city traffic, but give the throttle a twist and it unleashes 170 horsepower of pure fury with a sound that'll stir your soul.
Of course, an engine like that needs the endurance for a proper adventure, and that's where the "Rally" part of its name comes in. The secret to its go-the-distance promise is a massive 7.9-gallon fuel tank. This is the upgrade that finally gives the incredible V4 the long legs it deserves, pushing your adventures to over 300 miles between fill-ups. But Ducati wasn't about to quit at "fast and pretty." The Skyhook suspension basically laughs at potholes, stiffens up when you feel sporty, and then does a little squat at stoplights so you don't have to tiptoe. Fancy.
2004 Honda ST1300 ABS
The Honda ST1300 ABS is the sneakiest, cheekiest sport-tourer on the road. This is the bike that will happily let your friend on the flashy Italian machine think they're faster, right up until they have to stop for gas for the third time, and you just wave as you cruise on by. And you'll be doing a lot of waving, because this thing has a 7.6-gallon fuel tank built to go 250 to 300 miles with ease. Your 150-mile fuel stops? The ST1300 finds them simply adorable.
The heart of this mischief is the V4 engine, which sits lengthwise like a proper sports car. No chains to lube, just shaft-driven satisfaction that keeps going and going. No joke. Real riders have conquered Iron Butt challenges on these machines, and they regularly rack up a quarter-million miles like it's nothing. Honda reliability FTW. Comfort? You bet. The seat's plush, the wind protection's almost too good, and it'll sit at 80 mph all day like it was born on the interstate.
Downsides? Oh yeah, summer heat. The fairings trap enough warmth to roast your thighs like a hibachi. Oh, and you've got to find one first, since production ended years ago. Luckily, most of the survivors have been babied like classics, so the ones you do see are usually loaded with farkles and ready to roll cross-country tomorrow.
2025 BMW K 1600 GTL
Some motorcycles love to get dirty, but the K 1600 GTL is all about first-class treatment. This flagship of BMW Motorcycle's 2025 lineup is for when your getaway starts the moment you twist the throttle, not when you check in. With its buttery-smooth 1,649cc inline-six engine, lavish heated seating for two, and a tech suite so advanced it feels like the future, this bike doesn't just take you places; it pampers you all the way there. And to make sure that first-class experience isn't interrupted by anything as common as a gas station, BMW generously gave it a 7-gallon fuel tank. That's enough to let you and your passenger glide for over 250 miles, soaking in the luxury of the open road without a care in the world.
And the list of goodies just goes on. The 10.25-inch display is so big and sharp it'll make your car jealous, and of course, there's a built-in spot to charge your phone. The bike is so unapologetically huge that it even has a reverse gear — yes, reverse — to help you elegantly back your land yacht out of that prime café spot. The suspension smooths out rough pavement like it was never there, and when the sun goes down, the adaptive headlight leans into the corners with you. It's less of a motorcycle and more of a ridiculously clever, two-wheeled butler.
2025 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT
The Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT. First, that name is a real alphabet soup, isn't it? It's Honda's way of letting you know this is the fully loaded, "everything but the kitchen sink" version of its legendary Africa Twin. This is the one built for the biggest adventures. The "Adventure Sports" part of the name tells you it's the long-haul specialist. The most important upgrade is the bigger 6.6-gallon fuel tank, which lets you easily push past 250 miles on a single fill-up. It also gets a larger fairing and a comfier seat, all designed for all-day comfort in the saddle.
The "ES DCT" part is where the magic happens, though. This model comes with both Electronic Suspension and Honda's brilliant Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission. Think of it as the ultimate cheat code for adventure touring. The bike handles all the shifting for you and constantly adjusts the suspension for a perfect, magic-carpet ride. Your only job is to twist the throttle and enjoy the scenery. It's all powered by a famously reliable and torquey parallel-twin engine, so you know it'll get you there and back without a fuss.
2015 Honda Goldwing GL1800
What happens when a luxury sofa decides it's time to see the world? You get the 2015 Honda Gold Wing GL1800. It's built on a legendary 1,832cc flat-six, packed with creature comforts, and fueled by a 6.6-gallon tank. Forty years of careful tweaking led to this, and the ride is just as majestic as you'd imagine. With 125 lb-ft of torque, the bike effortlessly gathers momentum, making the world politely rewind behind you. Rated at around 35 mpg, its fuel tank will take you over 200 miles on a fill-up, so you'll be ready for a pit stop long before the bike is.
The feature list is absurd. Heated seats and grips? Check. A stereo that could shame a minivan? Check. An optional airbag, cruise control, and an electric reverse gear so you don't have to embarrass yourself by paddling backward in a parking lot? Check, check, and checkmate. Weighing in at over 900 pounds, it's a beast. But it's a beast with a shockingly low center of gravity, so it handles like a dream instead of the nightmare you'd expect. No, it won't drag a knee. But if your goal is to cruise in luxury across the whole map, the Gold Wing is a sure bet.
2024 Yamaha FJR1300ES
The FJR1300ES is Yamaha's answer to the rider who walks into a dealership and says, "I want everything. No, seriously ... EVERYTHING." It's a 642-pound sport-touring multitool with a 6.6-gallon tank so generous you'll swear it runs on stubbornness as much as fuel. Where many tourers are about lazy power, the FJR's heart is a 1,298cc screamer that loves to rev. That sixth gear is so tall you'll be cruising at 80 mph while the engine is barely breaking a sweat, whispering sweet nothings at a mere 3,500 rpm. It's eerily smooth, deceptively fast, and returns a very respectable 36 mpg.
Think it's all about the engine? Not even close. This bike comes fully loaded. Heated grips for chilly mornings? Standard. An electronically adjustable windscreen? Of course. It even has adjustable side vents, letting you play amateur aerodynamicist on the fly. Yes, on paper it's a heavyweight. But the second you tip it into a corner, that weight does a vanishing act. And sure, the dash might look a little retro compared to all those flashy TFT screens, but the FJR isn't here to impress the tech bros. It's here to devour miles, coddle your backside, and do it all with the unshakable reliability of a sunrise.
2025 Harley-Davidson Road King Special
The Harley-Davidson Road King Special is 100% attitude on two wheels. This machine cuts to the chase with a thunderous engine, kingly riding position, and the ability to look seriously cool mile after mile. Style drips from every detail, from the mini-ape hanger bars to its murdered-out finish. That blacked-out look extends to the heart of the beast: the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. This V-twin lives for that instant hit of torque, delivered with Harley's unmistakable potato-potato soundtrack. But this isn't just a bike for short cruises around town. Among Harley-Davidson motorcycles with the biggest tanks, the Road King Special's 6-gallon tank lets you go the distance, easily chewing up over 200 miles of asphalt between stops.
And it does it all while cradling you in pure touring comfort. The Reflex Defensive Rider Systems act like an invisible co-pilot, with Cornering Enhanced ABS and Traction Control working quietly in the background. Cruise control comes standard, so you can set your speed, relax your wrist, and just enjoy that unmistakable rumble. At the front, the Daymaker LED headlamp blasts a bright path through the dark, framed by the classic nacelle that's pure Road King DNA. It's everything you need for the long haul and nothing you don't, delivering a pure, unfiltered connection to the open road.