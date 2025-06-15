How Much Does The Kove Moto 450 Rally Cost & Is It Street Legal?

In the world of automobiles, Chinese manufacturers have made huge strides in recent years. BYD, whose acronym has an interesting meaning, is one example of a major success story. It's gone from being an unknown local player into being the tenth largest carmaker in the world in the space of a few years. The motorcycle market hasn't seen quite such a drastic transformation, but Chinese brands are beginning to get a foothold outside of their country.

Kove Moto is one of the most interesting fresh-faced Chinese brands, having only been founded in 2017, but already offering a range of models with a focus on all-terrain capability. In the U.S., the Kove 450 Rally ADV bike has drawn particular attention for its attractive price and street-legal status.

It starts from $9,299 plus shipping, with the only options available being a choice of two seat heights. The low seat comes in at 36 inches, while the high seat clocks in at 37.8 inches. The street-legal version of the bike is the cheapest, but Kove also offers pro off-road and pro race versions of the 450 Rally, starting at $9,499 and $13,999, respectively.

Also offered within the brand's U.S. range are street-legal 800X Rally and 800X Pro bikes, alongside an MX 250 model. The brand plans to expand its lineup further in the coming months with more off-road models, and outside of America, it also already sells a number of road-oriented models.

