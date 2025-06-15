How Much Does The Kove Moto 450 Rally Cost & Is It Street Legal?
In the world of automobiles, Chinese manufacturers have made huge strides in recent years. BYD, whose acronym has an interesting meaning, is one example of a major success story. It's gone from being an unknown local player into being the tenth largest carmaker in the world in the space of a few years. The motorcycle market hasn't seen quite such a drastic transformation, but Chinese brands are beginning to get a foothold outside of their country.
Kove Moto is one of the most interesting fresh-faced Chinese brands, having only been founded in 2017, but already offering a range of models with a focus on all-terrain capability. In the U.S., the Kove 450 Rally ADV bike has drawn particular attention for its attractive price and street-legal status.
It starts from $9,299 plus shipping, with the only options available being a choice of two seat heights. The low seat comes in at 36 inches, while the high seat clocks in at 37.8 inches. The street-legal version of the bike is the cheapest, but Kove also offers pro off-road and pro race versions of the 450 Rally, starting at $9,499 and $13,999, respectively.
Also offered within the brand's U.S. range are street-legal 800X Rally and 800X Pro bikes, alongside an MX 250 model. The brand plans to expand its lineup further in the coming months with more off-road models, and outside of America, it also already sells a number of road-oriented models.
The 450 Rally has been tested at Dakar
In order to prove its bikes' capabilities, Kove turned to the legendary Dakar rally. The 2025 edition of the rally saw multiple riders enter using Kove machinery, each riding a 450 Rally EX. Its highest-ranked rider finished 15th — probably not quite the result the brand was hoping for, but still a decent effort considering the entire brand has been in existence for only eight years. Both the motor and the chassis of the Dakar-spec bike are shared with the street legal 450 Rally.
The street-legal version of the bike isn't as hardcore as the Dakar-spec version, but it's still impressively capable given its price. A reviewer at Cycle News put the 2025 model through its paces off-road in Nevada, and found it to be reassuringly planted, but also noted that it felt "surprisingly light and narrow between your legs" compared to ADV rivals.
Kove might still have a long way to go before it's considered a major motorcycle brand, but the 450 Rally proves that the Chinese motorcycle maker shouldn't be overlooked.