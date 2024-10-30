Who Makes Kove Motorcycles And Where Are They Built?

If you live in the United States, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, and BMW are likely some of the brands you associate with motorcycles. This may not necessarily be the case in China, where local manufacturers like CFMOTO have a significant market presence.

Conversely, Chinese motorcycles do not have a great reputation in the West — consumers often associate them with lower quality and reliability compared to established American, European, and Japanese motorcycle brands. Up-and-coming companies such as Kove (also stylized as KOVE MOTO) could change that perception, however.

Founded in 2017, Kove focuses on adventure, off-road, and motocross bikes. It is currently one of the top five most successful motorcycle brands in China for bikes with engines larger than 300cc. Kove is now also entering international markets, with distributors across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Unsurprisingly, Kove motorcycles are built in China — the company has manufacturing facilities in Chongqing and Chengdu. Here's what else you need to know about Kove motorcycles.

