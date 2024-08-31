Why Are CFMOTO Motorcycles So Cheap, And Where Are They Made?

In the motorcycle world, reputation, history, and quality make or break brands. It's for these same reasons the Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made. CFMOTO has been around since the late 80s but isn't yet considered on the same level as the big players in the motorcycle industry like Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, and other major brands. Part of the issue is who makes CFMOTO engines and where its off-road vehicles are produced. Over the years, Chinese bike brands have garnered a negative reputation in terms of parts and build quality. CFMOTO is trying to change that perception and compete in a challenging market, hence the affordable prices.

Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, makes motorcycles in a variety of genres, from naked and sport to adventure and dirt bikes. However, since the company's main production facilities are in China, many consumers wonder what type of engines CFMOTO motorcycles have and whether they are reliable.