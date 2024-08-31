Why Are CFMOTO Motorcycles So Cheap, And Where Are They Made?
In the motorcycle world, reputation, history, and quality make or break brands. It's for these same reasons the Kawasaki Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made. CFMOTO has been around since the late 80s but isn't yet considered on the same level as the big players in the motorcycle industry like Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, and other major brands. Part of the issue is who makes CFMOTO engines and where its off-road vehicles are produced. Over the years, Chinese bike brands have garnered a negative reputation in terms of parts and build quality. CFMOTO is trying to change that perception and compete in a challenging market, hence the affordable prices.
Zhejiang CFMOTO Power Co., Ltd, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, makes motorcycles in a variety of genres, from naked and sport to adventure and dirt bikes. However, since the company's main production facilities are in China, many consumers wonder what type of engines CFMOTO motorcycles have and whether they are reliable.
Reputation and competition
CFMOTO is facing an uphill battle to overcome the stereotype of the poorly made Chinese motorcycle. While other countries like Japan have been widely successful across the world with its bikes, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have damaged their reputation mimicking competitor engines and models with unremarkable results.
On the other hand, CFMOTO designs its products, like the 449cc parallel-twin engine on its 450SS, in-house, making them unique and original to the brand. However, in order to garner attention to its products, CFMOTO is offering them for much less than other manufacturers.
When your company faces industry giants like Kawasaki, capturing the affordable segment of the motorcycle market is one way to gain ground. According to Statista.com, Kawasaki moved around 444,000 bikes globally in 2023. So, CFMOTO stepped in with its new 675SS that lists for $7,999 and is comparable to Kawasaki's Ninja 650 which costs $8,899. By offering a more robust 675cc powerplant at a less expensive price point, CFMOTO becomes a worthwhile option for those looking to save money.
CFMOTO has facilities located in the U.S.
To understand different markets across the world, the leadership at CFMOTO wisely set up shop in both the United States and Thailand, in addition to China. While the bikes themselves may come out of Hangzhou, China, the U.S. has several departments in Plymouth, Minnesota, including service, warranty, and parts and accessories. In Kansas City, Missouri, CFMOTO operates a major distribution warehouse to enhance product availability and reduce shipping times.
One of the concerns voiced by critics of Chinese-brand motorcycles is the lack of customer support in terms of replacement parts. Some riders have faced issues trying to source parts or find them at reasonable prices with other Chinese bike makers. With a parts manufacturing facility within the U.S., as well as service and warranty centers available locally, many of these previous concerns are moot. If CFMOTO continues to produce well-regarded entry-level motorcycles and maintains solid U.S. customer support, they will continue to chip away at the competition and the negative sentiment toward Chinese-brand bikes.