5 Ways To Solve The 'Disabled Accounts Can't Be Contacted' Error On Instagram

Instagram has quickly become one of the most popular social media platforms not only for posting photos and videos, but also for sharing memes and messages with friends. If you see a funny post or an informative Reel in the recommendations tab on Instagram, the natural reaction is to send it to someone you know or to a group chat via Instagram DMs. When you try doing that, though, you may occasionally encounter the "Disabled Accounts Can't Be Contacted" error. Generally, the issue occurs when you try messaging an account that's been deactivated and doesn't exist on Instagram anymore. However, you may also see the error sometimes when contacting someone with an active account — thanks to a bug. It can get annoying since you won't be able to send messages, posts, or Reels to that account.

If you're experiencing a similar issue, there are a few workarounds you can try to resume sending messages to them. These solutions apply to both Android and iOS versions of the Instagram app. Before trying out the different solutions, though, it's best to visit the profile you're trying to contact and check if you're able to access their posts and stories. If you can't, there's a chance the account doesn't exist anymore, or they've blocked you. If the account is accessible, though, grab your phone and follow the steps below.