If You're In An Instagram Group Chat, You'll Want To Know About These New Features

Instead of your messages in the group chat bearing your first and last name by default, you can now jazz up your moniker on Instagram to anything you want by customizing your nickname. The only way to do this is through the Instagram Android or iPhone mobile app. Here's how to find the feature:

Launch the Instagram app. Log in if necessary. Hit the chat icon in the top-right corner of the main page. Tap any conversation in your inbox — it doesn't have to be a group message. Tap the individual or group chat name at the top of the page. Select Nicknames.

On this page, you should be able to tap on your own name, give yourself a brand-new nickname of up to 32 characters (including emojis), and hit Done to save it. After you add a new nickname or edit an existing one, others in the chat will receive a notification of the change and messages you send going forward will showcase your new label. Anyone in the chat can see everyone else's nicknames, and it will only apply to that particular message thread — you can have different nicknames in other group chats.

By default, you're the only one who can add a nickname or edit one for yourself, but you can give others in the group chat permission to edit yours if you want. Simply follow the steps above till you get to the Nicknames page, tap "Change who can edit your nickname" at the top of the page, and select either "Everyone in this chat" or "People you follow." You can change this setting at any time. Note, that for now, the ability to use nicknames in an Instagram message isn't available for professional accounts.

