How To Turn Off Location Sharing On Android

Whether you're looking for a friend at a busy mall or need to track your child's location for safety reasons, location sharing on Android can give you peace of mind. Sharing your location makes it easy to coordinate meet-ups, navigate crowded places, and let your loved ones know you've arrived at your destination safely. With Android, sharing your location with friends and family on Google Maps is easy. When you share your location with someone, they can see it on their map, and you get to decide how long that information is available to them, whether that's just an hour or indefinitely.

However, there's a downside to this convenience. Sharing your location gives others access to your real-time whereabouts and risks exposing sensitive locations, such as your home or workplace. If they're people you trust, that's typically okay, but what about strangers or people you don't know very well? In certain situations, random people can request your location on Google Maps, and if you grant it, they could learn about your movements, potentially compromising your privacy and security. The good news is it's easy to turn off location sharing, giving you control of how much you share and when.