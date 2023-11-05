How To See Who Has Seen Your Story Or Highlights On Instagram

Most of the time, there's no way to know who's looking at your public social media posts. Unless someone engages with the post or mentions it to you, you won't know who saw it. That applies to Facebook posts, posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), YouTube videos, standard Instagram posts, and so on.

There is one notable exception: Instagram Stories, which are live for 24 hours, and Instagram Highlights, which are permanently archived Stories. For the 24 hours that a Story is live and the subsequent 24 hours after, the creator can see a list of everyone who's viewed said Story. The same also applies to Highlights posts on a rolling 48-hour basis, allowing you to see who's viewed those posts in the preceding two days. It doesn't tell the creator/poster exactly how many times you've looked, just that you have, so if you're paranoid that someone will see that you've looked at a Story or Highlights post more than once, you can rest easily.

But if you're a creator and want to know who's looking at your Instagram content outside of regular posts, read on to find out.