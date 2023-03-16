Here's How To View Instagram Stories Anonymously

If you're looking for official ways to view someone's Instagram Stories anonymously, you're out of luck. Currently, there's no built-in feature that allows users to view Stories anonymously.

The way Instagram works is that it shows everyone who viewed their Story, which often helps users strike a conversation and engage with others on the platform. However, those highly conscious of privacy don't appreciate how Instagram reveals whenever they view someone's Story.

Well, whether you follow the user or not, the platform shows when you view their Story if the account is public, and this happens with everyone. However, as it turns out, there are four workarounds that let you sneak into an Instagrammer's Story section without being noticed, but you have to be careful with your steps.

While using Instagram, you must have noticed that any likes or shares don't go across without stable internet. Remember that time when your friend tagged you in a story, and you re-shared it, only to find out that it didn't go through due to poor connectivity? You should also know the social media app preloads a few posts and stories to your feed.