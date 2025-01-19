How To Reset Your Instagram Recommendations (And Why You Might Want To)

With over 2 billion active monthly users worldwide, Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, right behind YouTube and its sister site, Facebook. The platform has never shied away from borrowing ideas from its competitors. We have apps like Snapchat and TikTok to thank for the inspiration behind some of Instagram's most successful features, such as stories and reels.

Reels are where you can find short-form content on Instagram, usually filmed in portrait orientation. You can rewatch, like, comment, or share reels you've enjoyed — and once done, a simple swipe up will send you to the next one. This infinitely generated vertical carousel of videos can get addictive. A prominent way all social media apps keep users hooked to their platforms is by suggesting posts that they are likely to enjoy and interact with.

This algorithm is built over time based on images or videos you've liked or interacted with in the past. Instagram relies on multiple algorithms that target the various spaces of its app, like stories, feeds, and reels, to serve you an entertaining selection of posts based on your activity. Now, if you want to reset your suggestions on Instagram, there is finally a way to do so.

