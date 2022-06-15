How to delete your Instagram account

It's pretty simple to delete your Instagram account. To do this, you'll need to request a deletion through the account you want to be deleted, and you'll need to do it from a mobile browser or on a desktop. Afterward, the 30-day deactivation period will begin and count down until your account is permanently deleted. Here's how to request deletion (via Instagram).

1. On a mobile browser or desktop, go to the Delete Your Account page. If you're not signed into Instagram, you'll be prompted to do so.

2. Click on the dropdown box under "Why do you want to delete [your account name]?" and select an option.

SlashGear

3. Now you'll need to enter your password in the box under "Re-enter your password."

SlashGear

4. Finally, select the blue "Delete [your account name]" button at the bottom.

From here, your account will be deactivated for 30 days and then deleted. You should be able to see the exact date it will be deleted at the bottom of the Delete Your Account page.