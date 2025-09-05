The Instagram App Is Better On iPad — Here's Why

If you've ever attempted to use Instagram on your iPad, chances are you immediately felt the temptation to close the app and never open it again. Since the app was never optimized for tablets, you essentially got the mobile experience, just on an iPad. Ultimately, everything felt awkwardly spaced, buttons were too small, and even watching Reels or Stories was nothing short of frustrating.

Well, Instagram finally decided it was time for a change and launched a fully optimized iPad app after years of waiting. You can download it from the App Store, and it's compatible with any iPad model running iPadOS 15.1 or later. Personally, I had been waiting for this update for so long that I eventually gave up, assuming having a proper Instagram app for iPads just wasn't a priority for the company.

Naturally, as soon as the news dropped, I headed straight to the App Store to download the app. After playing around with it, I realized that the app is not only a massive improvement over the previous iPhone-sized version on an iPad, but I actually think Instagram is better on iPad than on any other device.