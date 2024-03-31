How To Block Someone On Instagram (A Step-By-Step Guide)

As soon as you block a user on Instagram, they won't be able to see your account, interact with any of your posts, tag you in posts, or mention your username. If you happen to change your Instagram username after blocking them, they still won't be able to mention or tag you unless they know your updated moniker.

Blocking goes both ways, though. You also won't be able to see their profile, other existing accounts they may have, or any new accounts they create. You may, however, have to individually block any accounts they own that you may still be following to completely bar them from accessing your content.

Your Instagram message thread with anyone you block will remain in your direct message (DM) inbox, but moving forward, you won't be able to message them and vice versa. You may also be able to still see their messages if you're in the same group chat unless you leave the group. They won't be able to join new group chats that you create.

Once you block someone on Instagram, their likes and comments will be removed from your posts and won't be restored even if you undo the blocking. However, they may still be able to see your likes and comments on posts shared by public accounts or profiles that they follow as well.