Here's How To Tell If Someone Blocked You On Instagram

It can be a bit unnerving — one day, you can see someone's Instagram posts; the next day, you can't. Unless they're a prolific poster, you may not have noticed their disappearing act immediately. However, one day, you realize you haven't seen any new stories or posts in your feed from a friend or acquaintance in a while and begin to ask yourself: Have I been blocked?

After all, if you've spent any amount of time on social media, you've may have had the unpleasant experience of getting blocked by someone you follow. Sometimes, you know exactly what you did to warrant the virtual slight. Other times, it remains a mystery. You've probably even experienced being absolutely sure a friend had blocked you, only to later find out you were wrong. They were simply engaged in a social media detox and had deactivated their account.

Whatever the case may be, when we suspect we've been blocked, most of us want to figure it out as soon as possible. While Instagram is packed with features, for good or bad, it won't notify you when someone's blocked you. You'll have to do a little detective work and find out on your own.