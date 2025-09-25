5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Audi RS 7
Very few automakers have as esteemed a reputation for building luxury performance cars as Audi. For decades, cutting-edge technology has kept the German brand at the forefront of the industry, and things don't look set to change any time soon. Currently, the largest of the RS sedan models that you can buy is the RS 7, which starts at a pretty high price point of $130,700. This also makes it one of the most expensive nameplates in the current fleet, but it does a great job of earning it.
It's no surprise that the power is the main selling point for the RS 7, producing a solid 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8. Of course, the quattro all-wheel drive system takes the dynamics to another level, particularly in a car as big as this one. Inside, you'll also find no shortage of luxury and cutting-edge tech to match the performance, giving the RS 7 even more points against its direct rivals.
Regarding the cars that go up against the RS 7, all of them are priced similarly. Luckily, if you're willing to go for a smaller sedan compared to the Audi, a few key manufacturers offer an alternative that doesn't fall far behind on either luxury or performance, but with a much lower price tag. Here's a look at five cheaper alternatives to the 2026 Audi RS 7.
1. 2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
The American sedan scene is unfortunately nothing like it used to be. With crossovers understandably becoming the favored choice for new cars on the market, countless of the nation's homegrown models have fallen by the wayside. Luckily, Cadillac is keeping the segment alive this side of the Atlantic, with the CT5 being the flagship and larger model of the two sedans the brand currently sells.
Introduced as the replacement for the CTS in 2020, the CT5 has firmly established itself within the luxury performance segment. Both the base CT5 and CT5-V offer great value for money, but if you want an American car to rival the RS 7, the top-spec CT5-V Blackwing is your best bet. Under the hood of the Blackwing is a hand-crafted 6.2L supercharged V8, putting down a mighty 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque.
The best part out the 2026 CT5-V Blackwing, however, is the price. It's not cheap by any stretch, costing a minimum of $96,700 (with a $1,495 destination charge). But for what you get, there's nothing else like it for the money. With Cadillac being GM's primary luxury outfit, don't think that the CT5-V Blackwing forgets luxury, with standard leather seats, carbon fiber trim, a 33-inch display panel, and available technology like the leading Super Cruise hands-free system. The Audi does have the Cadillac beat in the comfort and luxury department overall, but the performance-focused Blackwing still holds its own.
2. 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53
If comfort is a little more important than outright performance for you, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Mercedes-Benz offer a handful of exceptional luxury cars that act as affordable alternatives to the RS 7. In recent years, the AMG GT has been a key competitor to the Audi, but the direct rival in the form of the GT 63 trim is notably more expensive. However, if you move down a segment to the mid-size E-Class, the top-spec AMG E 53 doesn't lag far behind when it comes to performance, all while offering the highest levels of luxury.
Starting at $89,600 with a $1,150 destination charge, the 2026 AMG E 53 comes in $41,100 below the latest RS 7. Looking at the spec sheet, the E 53's hybrid-assisted turbocharged 3.0L inline-six produces a solid 577 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. For the price difference, the power gap isn't wide, particularly for a mid-size sedan. According to the manufacturer, you'll be able to go from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.9 seconds.
Rivals like the CT5-V Blackwing may have it beat on speed, but the E 53 makes up for it inside the cabin. The seats come trimmed with MB-Tex synthetic leather; genuine Nappa leather will cost an extra $2,990. Packages like the multicontour seating package add features such as rapid-heating front seats, heated front armrests, and a cabin air purification system, but that'll still keep the MSRP below the $100,000 mark.
3. 2026 BMW M3 Competition xDrive
Another long-standing rival to Audi, BMW remains the brand to beat when it comes to combining luxury with pure driving thrill. Similar to Mercedes-Benz, the challengers from the Munich-based brand for the RS 7 aren't affordable alternatives. The M8 Competition Gran Coupe starts at $140,000, with the more direct rival, the 2026 M5, starting at $121,900. However, the smaller M3 shouldn't be ignored despite its size, particularly in its Competition xDrive.
Perhaps the most important nameplate in BMW's modern history, the top-spec BMW M3 is built as a driver's car first and foremost. With the xDrive all-wheel drive system equipped to the Competition, the twin-turbocharged 3.0L inline-six manages to produce 523 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Not RS 7 numbers, but that can be expected. The BMW does make up for it through its sharp, responsive handling that very few in the mid-size segment can match.
Inside, the cabin certainly looks and feels like it's centered around performance, but features like extended leather and the latest 8.5 iDrive infotainment system synced to the dual display screens tick all the modern luxury boxes you'd expect from BMW. Pricing starts at $87,700, with features like full Merino leather and the $14,300 carbon package easily pushing that higher. Still, it'll take a lot of the available options that aren't really essential to reach RS 7 money.
4. 2025 Porsche Panamera
Moving over to the full-size rivals for the RS 7, one of the key models to be considered alongside the more powerful mid-sized alternatives is the Porsche Panamera. If Porsche offered a slightly smaller nameplate that could get close to the Audi's performance without costing as much, we would have gone for that, but the Panamera is the only gas-powered sedan for sale from the German brand in 2025. To get close to the RS 7's performance, you'll have to spend at least $162,700 for the GTS. However, if you value luxury over performance, the base trim shouldn't be ignored.
Priced at $110,100, the 2025 Panamera is still the most expensive car on this list, even in its base guise. To spend less than RS 7 for the Panemera, you'll have to sacrifice power, with the latter's 2.9L inline-six producing 348 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. The base trim is much more of an executive car than a performance model, with a solid amount of standard features to compete with the RS 7 in this area. There are plenty of packages available, such as the Premium package, including things like an air quality system and four-zone climate control, but these can make the base trim approach the $130,000 mark quite quickly.
5. 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
It wouldn't be a true performance car list without an Italian on it. Alfa Romeo typically won't be the first brand you think of when it comes to modern sports sedans, but the Giulia Quadrifoglio has been right there with the very best in the mid-size segment. Unfortunately, the gas-powered Giulia won't be making it past the 2025 model year, with the Quadrifoglio's last model year being 2024. However, it still remains ultra-competitive on all fronts, offering the performance and luxury required to justify its price tag.
Starting with the performance, the 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio comes with a potent twin-turbocharged 2.9L V6 producing 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. As you might expect from an Italian, it sounds pretty special too. To further enhance its on-road capabilities, the Quadrifoglio comes with sport-tuned suspension, sharper handling, and aerodynamic improvements with the front splitter and rear diffuser. Materials like carbon fiber are also used to shave off a few pounds.
Inside, the Quadrifoglio is another more affordable alternative to follow a performance-focused design style, with aluminum and carbon fiber being used throughout. Leather and suede are used for the upholstery, making the $83,570 minimum price tag particularly attractive. On the used market, you can pick one up for an average of $72,752, according to KBB.
Methodology
To select the models for this list, we looked at cars priced at least $30,000 cheaper than the latest Audi RS 7, making sure they stay competitive in at least one of the Audi's key selling points. While it's tough to find a cheaper car that's on par with performance and luxury for less, the cars chosen all offer either standout power and/or luxury to replicate the feel that the RS 7 can provide with its higher price tag.