5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Audi RS 7

Very few automakers have as esteemed a reputation for building luxury performance cars as Audi. For decades, cutting-edge technology has kept the German brand at the forefront of the industry, and things don't look set to change any time soon. Currently, the largest of the RS sedan models that you can buy is the RS 7, which starts at a pretty high price point of $130,700. This also makes it one of the most expensive nameplates in the current fleet, but it does a great job of earning it.

It's no surprise that the power is the main selling point for the RS 7, producing a solid 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8. Of course, the quattro all-wheel drive system takes the dynamics to another level, particularly in a car as big as this one. Inside, you'll also find no shortage of luxury and cutting-edge tech to match the performance, giving the RS 7 even more points against its direct rivals.

Regarding the cars that go up against the RS 7, all of them are priced similarly. Luckily, if you're willing to go for a smaller sedan compared to the Audi, a few key manufacturers offer an alternative that doesn't fall far behind on either luxury or performance, but with a much lower price tag. Here's a look at five cheaper alternatives to the 2026 Audi RS 7.