13 Of The Best Klein Tool Bags You Can Find At Home Depot, Ranked By User Reviews
If you work in the electrical, telecommunication, construction, or another service industry, chances are you've come across the Klein Tools brand. Since 1857, the company has established itself as a reliable provider of professional-grade, top-notch hand tools, tool bags and boxes, and other service equipment. Klein Tools is still owned and operated by the Klein family, and many of the products it sells in America are made in the United States.
We've covered every Klein Modbox Toolbox on the market and how they differ, as well as chosen a few select Klein tools no home mechanic should go without. Now, it's time to tackle the ins and outs of Klein tool bags at Home Depot. There are multiple Klein tool bags, backpacks, and pouch options available, and while they all differ slightly in organization, size, and material, all these Klein tool bags have at least one thing in common: they're quite highly rated by Home Depot customers.
Tradesman Pro 17-inch Backpack Kit
Klein's Tradesman Pro 17-inch Backpack Kit sets you up for a successful work day with a tool bag, an insulated tumbler, and a leather key chain. At the time of writing, 115 happy customers have awarded this Klein tool bag a 4.8-star average, thanks to its clean organization, ample storage space, and sturdy build.
The included backpack measures 17.3 x 8.5 x 13.5 inches, features 21 total pockets between the interior and exterior, and is constructed with a durable 1680D ballistic weave. The front section of the bag can extend completely, providing an open tool bag for easy access and a bright orange surface to set tools, screws, and other small parts on while working.
The kit's 20-ounce tumbler has a slip-resistant silicone outer sleeve, a magnetic lanyard that helps prevent tipping, and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep beverages chilled for up to 12 hours or hot for up to four hours. Then, the included keychain is made with genuine full-grain cowhide leather and features a simple, embossed Klein logo.
Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack w/ 28-Piece Tool Set
With just over 2,800 reviews, the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack is one of the most-reviewed items Klein sells at Home Depot, and it boasts an average 4.7-star rating. This listing includes the 17.5-inch Klein tool bag and a 28-piece set of useful Klein hand tools to add to your collection.
Among the included tools, there are four different types of pliers, six screwdrivers, seven nut drivers, two wire strippers and cutter tools, a torpedo level, a folding utility knife, and a hex key set. Whatever tools come to mind for an apprentice or entry-level professional in the service industry, this kit of essentials probably has it.
The backpack can hold all of the included tools and then some, and all your gear will stay organized well with 39 total pockets between the bag's interior and exterior. There's a hard, molded front pocket for the included safety glasses and other sensitive gear, and a separate Canvas Pouch you can remove from the backpack for use on smaller jobsites.
This 17.5-inch backpack paired with Klein's 28-piece tool set is the most popular option at Home Depot, but there are a few other listings to consider. There's also the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack paired with a seven-piece screwdriver set, which has a 4.8-star average with over 250 reviews, or the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack by itself, with a similar review average.
Tradesman Pro 10 Tote Organizer w/ Zipper Bags
This Klein bundle pairs the Tradesman Pro 10-inch Tool Tote with a set of two 9-inch Stand-Up Zipper Bags, giving handy homeowners and professional workers in the service industry a large bag to store their entire tool collection, and two small bags to keep essential tools they end up reaching for most often. With nearly 400 reviews on Home Depot's website, this top-notch pairing has amassed a 4.7-star average.
The tote measures 12.3 x 10.3 x 10 inches and has a total of 40 pockets inside and outside, including a large zipper pouch on the front to keep small parts and tools without losing them in the bottom of the bag or a deep pocket. To protect your tools from the elements and also provide stability, the bottom of the tote is fully molded. Similarly, the two Stand-Up Zipper Bags feature reinforced bottoms with 2520D ballistic material to help them stay upright, and the rest of the bag is crafted with 1680D ballistic material.
If you don't need the two small, standing zipper bags and you'd rather just invest in a large tool bag, you can buy just the Tradesman Pro 10-inch Tote, which has a 4.8-star average with almost 200 reviews.
Tool Tote w/ 11-Piece Tool Kit
If there are multiple tools you need access to simultaneously, a tool tote might be a smarter choice compared to a tool bag or backpack. This Klein Tool Tote at Home Depot features a solid bottom for stability, a padded strap and handles for versatile carrying, and ample, well-organized storage space with 20 total pockets inside and outside.
This tool tote is paired with an 11-piece tool kit, and considering Klein is one of the best hand tool brands you can find, that's a fantastic deal. There's a magnetizer to transform any screwdriver into a magnetic one, a pair of eight-inch needle nose pliers, a pair of nine-inch nose lineman's pliers, eight-inch high-leverage cutting pliers, and six different screwdrivers with various flat and Philips head tips.
With over 300 reviews on Home Depot's website, Klein's eight-inch tool tote has earned a 4.7-star average score. Nearly all the top reviews mention how well Klein tools hold up over time, with one customer especially singing the praises of Klein's pliers, noting that they've owned pliers from other brands before but "none have been made better than Klein Tools."
12-inch Canvas Tool Bag
A lot of tool bags on the market are black, and for good reason. An all-black tool bag won't look as dirty as a white or light-colored one. However, some people might want a little something different, such as a tool bag that's going to stand out among other service technicians or homeowners as a truly stylish bag. If that sounds like you, Klein's 12-inch Canvas Tool Bag could be the gem you've been looking for.
This canvas bag makes a fashion statement while still promising the ability to withstand tough working conditions. The bag has a reinforced opening with a steel frame, the main body is made with heavy-duty No. 8 canvas material, and the bottom and lower sides are vinyl for support and moisture-resistance. Plus, there are non-scratch studs on the bottom to prevent wear to the vinyl, two retaining straps with buckles to help securely close the bag, and rivet-reinforced seams for boosted durability.
This 12-inch variant measures 10 x 12 x 6 inches, weighs just two pounds when it's empty, and has a holding capacity of 720 cubic inches. There aren't any pockets inside to organize tools, so this bag is best for people who don't have a ton of tools to store. With over 100 customer reviews, Klein's 12-inch Canvas Tool Bag currently has a 4.7-star average rating.
16-inch Deluxe Canvas Tool Bag
If you like the look of Klein's canvas tool bags, but you want interior organization, opt for this 16-inch Deluxe Canvas Tool Bag. Inside, there are 13 pockets to help your tools stay organized and easy to reach. Then, between the pockets lining the bag's interior walls, there's ample space to store larger hand tools, like a compact cordless drill, a large tape measure, and a hammer. When it's empty, the bag weighs just 3.7 pounds, and it measures 16 x 14 x 6 inches.
The bag is made with a durable, heavy-duty canvas material, except for the bottom. The bag's base is covered with a moisture-resistant vinyl and features non-scratch studs to lift it off the ground and prevent wear. There's a rivet-reinforced steel frame mouth with sturdy hinges to strengthen the bag's opening. You can use the included adjustable shoulder strap to comfortably carry heavy tools, or detach it and use the small leather handle in the center if you have a lighter load. This stylish, durable, and relatively affordable canvas tool bag has notched 80 reviews, at the time of writing, and earned a 4.7-star average rating.
Tradesman Pro 14-inch Tool Backpack w/ Zipper Bags and Magnetizer
The Klein Tradesman Pro 14-inch Tool Backpack is one of the best tool backpacks for electricians, mechanics, and others in the service industry. It's fairly tall, with dimensions of 20 x 14.5 x 7.3 inches, so storing hammers, levels, and other tall hand tools is no issue. There are 39 total pockets to keep everything organized, and the bag's interior is lined with a bright color to make it easier to spot the tool you're looking for. Plus, the backpack's zipper goes all the way to its hard molded bottom, so you can fully lay down the front flap on the ground for easy access to all your tools.
This particular variant combines Klein's 14-inch tool backpack with a set of two stand-up zipper bags and a magnetizer tool, and it's currently the most popular option with this backpack at Home Depot, with nearly 1,000 reviews and a 4.6-star average. There's also a listing that pairs the 14-inch backpack with a penlight laser, or another option that includes just the 14-inch backpack, and both have over 500 reviews and a similar star rating average.
Canvas Tool Pouch
Not all Klein tool bags are built to hold cordless drills and a plethora of bulky tools. This simple, compact Canvas Tool Pouch is designed to hold just the essentials, like your most-used pliers, wrenches, and screwdrivers. More specifically, it has dimensions of 12.5 x 7 x 0.7 inches when it's empty.
Klein's compact tool pouch is constructed with No. 10 canvas material, an extremely durable fabric, as well as a heavy-duty zipper that'll keep all your tools where they belong in the bag instead of spilled out on your vehicle's floor, which can happen with some open tool bags.
This is one of Klein's most-reviewed tool bags at Home Depot, with just over 350 reviews, and yet, it's retained an impressive 4.6-star average. Multiple happy customers report using this tool pouch as a companion to their larger tool bag or backpack, and that it's a great, durable bag for small tools and accessories.
If you thought you could use multiple small tool pouches, Home Depot sells a four-pack of these Canvas Tool Pouches in different colors to help keep tools organized. Though this four-pack is a separate listing on Home Depot, it has a similarly impressive 4.7-star average with about 335 reviews.
Tradesman Pro Tool Master 19.5-inch Backpack
Klein's 19.5-inch Tradesman Pro Tool Master backpack features 48 total pockets between its interior and exterior, so there's plenty of organized space for even the largest tool collections. For the tools you use most frequently, there's a removable tool caddy inside with a carrying handle, a zipper pocket, multiple open pockets, closed pouches for smaller tools, and a D-ring so you can hang it wherever you're working.
This large tool backpack is constructed with 1680D ballistic nylon fabric that's resistant to both water and abrasions. It also has a molded bottom that's designed to be weather-resistant, waterproof, and assist with the bag standing up on its own. For your smartphone, safety glasses, and any other gear that needs extra protection, the molded front pocket is perfect.
With so much space inside for tool storage, the backpack can get quite heavy. To help combat this, Klein crafted well-padded, adjustable shoulder straps, a buckled chest strap for extra support, and a comfortable handle reinforced with aircraft cable for when you don't feel like wearing the backpack.
At the time of writing, this 19.5-inch Tradesman Pro backpack has over 180 reviews, a fantastic 4.6-star average score, and a 95% recommendation rate from customers. One happy customer says "this bag was designed and constructed for the toughest job sites on the planet" and also raves about its flexible storage and convenient front pocket for paperwork.
Tradesman Pro 14-inch Jobsite Backpack
The Tradesman Pro 14-inch Jobsite Backpack is a great pick for anyone who needs to carry around a laptop and a large set of tools. There's a dedicated, padded compartment for a laptop or a tablet with up to a 17.3 inch display and up to three inches thick. In addition to the special laptop compartment, there's a hard, molded front pocket that's perfect for safety glasses, orange lining to make your tool collection more visible, and a tough, molded bottom to protect the bag and its contents from the elements.
Aside from the molded bottom, the rest of the backpack is crafted with a water-resistant, 1680D ballistic weave material that's incredibly durable. The bag measures 18.5 x 14.3 x 7.3 inches, features 20 interior and five exterior pockets, and weighs only 5.4 pounds when empty.
Customers believe the bag is well-built, with strong stitching, decent padding, and a durable laptop pocket. Currently, the bag has almost 70 reviews on the Home Depot online store and a 4.6-star average rating.
16-inch Deluxe Black Canvas Tool Bag
This tool bag shares all the same great features of Klein's classic 16-inch Deluxe Canvas Tool Bag, but opts for an all-black look instead of the traditional off-white canvas paired with brown vinyl accents. There are 13 pockets lining the inside of the tool bag, ample space in between to house all your tools, a steel frame mouth with a hinge to reinforce the bag's opening, and a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap.
If you work at particularly dirty job sites, this bag's heavy-duty, No. 8 black canvas and moisture-resistant black vinyl bottom will do a great job at hiding stains from dirt, grease, clay, and other materials. Plus, non-scratch studs on the bottom lift the bag away from dirty floors and help prevent the vinyl bottom from wearing too quickly.
Home Depot customers have collectively awarded the Deluxe Black Canvas bag a 4.6-star average, with nearly 60 reviews in total. Customers love how durable it is, and one customer even explains how their things usually begin to fray after a week or so of owning them and being rough with them as a railroad electrician. Still, there are practically no signs of use on this medicine-style Klein tool bag.
2-Pack 9-inch Stand-Up Zipper Tool Bags
If you've shopped for Klein tool bags at Home Depot's online store, you might have seen this 2-pack of 9-inch Stand-Up Zipper Tool Bags paired with some of Klein's bigger backpacks and bags. They're a great add-on to larger tool bags, but if you already have a bag large enough to hold your entire tool collection, you can buy these two Stand-Up Zipper Bags separately.
One bag is orange and black, while the other is gray and black, making it easy to keep your tools categorized if you need two unique sets for different jobs. The top of each bag is constructed with durable, 1680D ballistic nylon material, and the bottom is reinforced with even stronger 2520D ballistic material to help minimize daily wear and tear. These bags can't fit super large tools, but you can easily fit these Klein tools under $20 worth adding to your collection.
Among all the available Klein bags currently at Home Depot, these small bags have just over 1,400 reviews, making them the second most-reviewed tool bag, right behind the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch backpack. Despite such a large amount of customer ratings, these Stand-Up tool bags have maintained a solid 4.4-star average.
Tradesman Pro 7.5-inch 9-Pocket Tool Holster
If you need to work while standing at jobsites, this Tradesman Pro 7.5-inch Tool Holster is a fantastic alternative to a traditional tool bag or backpack. Instead of constantly squatting or bending down to search for the tool you need, you can hang this tool holster on a nearby hook, hang it over your shoulder with the included shoulder strap, or even thread your belt through the built-in belt tunnel.
For organization, there are nine pockets to keep your tools separated, an electrical tape strap on the side, and a closed front pocket that can safely contain small bits and bobs without losing track of them. It measures just 9.5 x 7.5 x 4 inches, and is constructed with a durable polyester material. Reviews for this 9-Pocket Holster are combined with Klein's 6-Pocket Holster and 10-Pocket Holster options, but ultimately, it helped contribute to over 130 total reviews and a 4.3-star average.
Methodology
To find the best Klein tool bags you can find at Home Depot right now, we headed to the Home Depot online store to start our search. From there, we analyzed all Klein tool bags currently available at the retailer, paying close attention to each bag's average rating, number of reviews, and quality.
To ensure we gathered a high-quality sample set, we only selected Klein tool bags with at least 50 reviews and avoided new listings that hadn't had enough time to be judged by customers thoroughly. Multiple tool bag types are available from Klein, so we tried to find at least one highly-rated option for each unique category to get a good mix.