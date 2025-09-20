13 Of The Best Klein Tool Bags You Can Find At Home Depot, Ranked By User Reviews

With just over 2,800 reviews, the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack is one of the most-reviewed items Klein sells at Home Depot, and it boasts an average 4.7-star rating. This listing includes the 17.5-inch Klein tool bag and a 28-piece set of useful Klein hand tools to add to your collection.

Among the included tools, there are four different types of pliers, six screwdrivers, seven nut drivers, two wire strippers and cutter tools, a torpedo level, a folding utility knife, and a hex key set. Whatever tools come to mind for an apprentice or entry-level professional in the service industry, this kit of essentials probably has it.

The backpack can hold all of the included tools and then some, and all your gear will stay organized well with 39 total pockets between the bag's interior and exterior. There's a hard, molded front pocket for the included safety glasses and other sensitive gear, and a separate Canvas Pouch you can remove from the backpack for use on smaller jobsites.

This 17.5-inch backpack paired with Klein's 28-piece tool set is the most popular option at Home Depot, but there are a few other listings to consider. There's also the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack paired with a seven-piece screwdriver set, which has a 4.8-star average with over 250 reviews, or the Tradesman Pro 17.5-inch Backpack by itself, with a similar review average.