4 Of The Fastest Cafe Racer Motorcycles Being Made Today

The café racer motorcycle is a fascinating relic of the past. Originating from the vibrant motorcycle culture of the United Kingdom in the 1950s and 1960s, café racers were the brainchild of young motorcyclists who craved individuality. The movement gained momentum with the emergence of the Ton-Up Boy subculture. These rebellious British youths, fresh from the post-World War II era, were on a quest for speed. Their ultimate goal was to hit 'the ton' – a speed of 100 miles per hour. Racing from one venue to another, often stopping at roadside cafés, these stylish and passionate home mechanics transformed a hobby into a culture, and the culture into a distinct category of motorcycling.

Unlike superbikes, café racers may not match up in terms of power, speed, or handling, but that's not the point. The allure of café racing lies in its unique style and expression. While top track times and zero-to-60 mph times may not be the primary goal, it's important to note that today's café racers are by no means sluggish.

While café racing may not be as widespread as it was half a century ago, it's far from a forgotten trend. Numerous motorcycle builders are still churning out café racers. In addition to the classic names like Norton and Triumph, a number of European and Japanese manufacturers have also embraced the café racer culture. We check out some of the latest offerings from brands like Triumph, Kawasaki, BMW, and Moto Guzzi to uncover four of the fastest café racer motorcycles being made today.