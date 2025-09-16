5 Things You Should Always Avoid Vacuuming (And Why)

A vacuum cleaner is a handy tool to help you clean up a variety of messes that can occur throughout your house. However, you want to be careful about how you use it and what you clean up. Not everything can go inside a vacuum, and if it does, multiple problems can occur the more you use your favorite cleaning device. If something does break, it doesn't hurt to pick up another vacuum from any of the larger brands.

We'll be highlighting several messes that can appear throughout a standard household or workshop that you want to avoid when using a vacuum cleaner. In addition to discussing what to avoid, we'll explain what problems could happen if you decide to use a regular vacuum cleaner on these materials and substances. These issues include internal circuitry problems, power malfunctions, holes, and damage to the bag that could make your vacuum cleaner inoperable.

We will focus on traditional vacuum cleaners — the ones with a bag inside them — and not any robot vacuum brands. These bags are delicate, and while you can clean your carpets and floors throughout your house, some items require a broom and dustpan before bringing out a vacuum.