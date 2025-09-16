5 Cheap Amazon Tools Compatible With Ryobi Batteries
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apart from its endless portfolio of tools, Ryobi is a popular brand that is also known for its interchangeable battery systems. While it has been a subject of controversy in the past, such as reports of its 40V battery exploding, these aren't super common experiences. Not to mention, these are risks that all lithium-ion batteries have and not just from power tool brands, especially if you're not storing them properly. In general, Ryobi batteries are known to be safe and effective when used in tandem with official products. Not to mention, these days, there are increasingly more Ryobi battery-compatible tools in the market, which customers have praised for their compatibility and effectiveness.
When it comes to any third-party products, it's a given that you should always proceed with caution, as they're usually not optimized to the same level as those from the official manufacturer. Despite a significant number of positive reviews, it's also important to note that using any unofficial tool can void your Ryobi battery warranty. However, if you have a ton of batteries to spare or have some that are already past their coverage, it may still be worth buying third-party tools. In this article, we listed some popular, well-reviewed, and affordable Ryobi battery-compatible tools that are available on Amazon, with more details at the end. In addition, we also mentioned how they match up to similar existing or past Ryobi tools, so you know if their price difference and unique features make it worth the gamble.
Surebonder 18V Cordless Hot Glue Gun
For people who love arts and crafts, chances are you know the value of a quality glue gun. And if you want a non-Ryobi cordless glue gun that's been tried-and-tested to work with its 18V battery line, the Surebond Cordless Hot Glue Gun is a top choice. On Amazon, over 580 people have given this particular glue gun an average rating of 4.5 stars. Priced at $33.99, it's a lightweight, 12.8-oz model with a 60W heating capacity. In comparison, the Surebonder Glue Gun is only marginally cheaper than the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Glue Gun. Retailing for $34.87, the official Ryobi model also boasts an impressive rating of 4.7 stars from more than 620 people. In addition, since it's an official Ryobi product with a 3-year limited warranty, you don't have to worry about compatibility issues.
But take note, there are a few key differences in its glue stick size, maximum heat, and heating speed. To start with, Ryobi's version works with mini 5/16-inch (0.31-inch) diameter glue sticks, which are smaller than Surebonder's model that uses full-sized 0.43-inch diameter ones. Next, Ryobi says that its glue gun can reach 365°F in 3 minutes. Although Ryobi's glue gun does get hot fast, it can't reach the Surebonder's operating temperature of 380°F, which takes about double the time to reach. On the other hand, there are also other Ryobi Glue Gun models, including a full-sized version that is a little more expensive at $44.97.
Hiesuan Work Light
When it comes to lighting accessories, Ryobi offers a ton of different options that run on its 18V ONE+ battery systems, which include standing lights, workbench lights, and panel lights. But since some highly-rated options can burn a hole in your wallet, like the Hybrid Panel Light, which costs close to a hundred dollars, you may find yourself looking for more affordable options. If you're willing to try a third-party light, more than a hundred people think the Hiesuan Work Light is a good Ryobi battery-compatible alternative.
With its 36 LED beads, it lets you opt between three modes: spotlight, floodlight, and spotlight + floodlight, which can generate between 900 and 2,000 Lumens of light. Depending on your job site, you'll have the option to either lay it flat on a surface or hold it with its non-slip grip and wrist strap. It also has a 110-degree pivoting head for some added flexibility. While the actual working time will vary based on your settings, Hiesuan says that it's designed to work up to 52 minutes per Ah and is compatible with multiple Ryobi 18V batteries, such as its Lithium, NiMh and NiCad models. Retailing for just under $30, the Hiesuan Work Light has an average rating of 4.3 stars from 100+ Amazon users. So far, 85% of buyers thought it was worth giving about four stars, which is quite promising. However, there was several negative feedback around issues with battery drain when the battery is left hooked up.
Livowany 200W Power Inverter
Designed to work with 18V Ryobi Lithium-ion batteries, the Livowalny 200-W Power Inverter is a highly rated inverter option on Amazon. Retailing for $37.99, more than 1,400 have rated it more or less 4.3 stars on average. Weighing just under a pound and measuring 5.9 inches x 3 inches x 4.1 inches, it's a compact solution that can even power small gadgets like fans, projectors, speakers, laptops, and mobile phones. To do so, it has three types of ports: AC port, USB-A, and USB-C. Apart from this, it's also fitted with a 200 Lumen LED light with brightness levels from 50% to 100%, which isn't as bright as other work lights but can be useful for emergencies.
On the other hand, if you need a more advanced option, there are Ryobi inverters that use the more efficient pure sine waves. Should you want something a little closer to the Livowany model, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V 150-Watt Power Source falls under the same range, except it doesn't have a USB-C port. While it's definitely a little more expensive at $49, over 1,500+ people thought it was worth rating 4.8 stars on average. But if you prefer a little more power, we also talked about how Ryobi's 800W power inverter also has a lot of fans, which is capable of powering more power-hungry devices. While priced a lot higher at just under $142, it also holds a 4.8-star average rating from more than 130 people on the official Ryobi website.
onefinsh Cordless Paint Sprayer
Although you can paint your fences and walls with rollers, it's not always the most efficient way to do it, especially if you're dealing with complicated textures or large surface areas. Because of this, you might want to get a paint sprayer to make your life easier and even save some paint. Unfortunately, a lot of people thought Ryobi's 18V Paint Sprayer wasn't worth buying, which is probably why it's one of the many products that the company has axed from its product line. However, third-party manufacturers like onefinsh have filled in the gaps. Available on Amazon, the onefinsh Cordless Paint Sprayer ships four copper nozzles between the sizes of 1 mm and 3mm. In addition, it has three different spray patterns that you can use for everything from furniture to larger surfaces like walls. Out of the box, it also includes a cleaning brush, cleaning needle, filtering funnels, adhesive masking film, and gloves. However, it does have a slightly smaller tank capacity at 1,200 mL than the Ryobi sprayer.
Made to work with the Ryobi 18V batteries, the onefinsh Cordless Paint Sprayer retails for $69.99 on Amazon. So far, it has generated 4.2 stars from over 180 people, wherein 81% of reviewers thought it deserved more or less 4 stars. Among the things people loved, several buyers cite how it was lightweight, easy to clean, and cordless. But take note, several 1-star reviews did cite issues related to spraying pattern inconsistency, battery drainage, and clogging.
Adisipsoarin Cordless LED Work Light for Ryobi 18V Battery
An Amazon's Choice product, the Adisipsoarin Cordless LED Work Light is a multifunctional product that is compatible with Ryobi 18V batteries. The light has 36 LEDs and three lighting modes, which have a brightness range from 800 Lumens to 1,500 Lumens, plus a flashing mode. Additionally, it can either be set on a flat surface or held by hand and supported with its wrist strap. While it is significantly less bright than the Hiesuan LED light, it has the added benefit of being a power bank with both USB-A and USB-C ports, so you're covered for most small devices. Weighing just 12.8 ounces, it's also about how heavy you expect a standard soda can to be.
Retailing for $32.00, over 220 Amazon users have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars, with 79% giving it a perfect 5-star rating. Among the things people specifically liked about this, several people mentioned how they liked how it's both lightweight and a good size. Apart from this, reviewers mentioned things like its brightness and unique flashing feature that set it apart from other products in its category. Although similar to the other third-party LED lights in this list, there was also some feedback saying it is prone to draining the battery when it is left plugged into the unit. That said, some users also praised how compatible it was with their Ryobi batteries and even cited long battery life as one of the reasons why they love it.
Methodology
To be included in this list, we made sure to only consider power tools that have had at least 100 reviews and have been rated an average of at least 4 stars by customers. In addition, we also looked through the lowest ratings to make sure that there were no serious, repeated complaints about its overall performance, as well as compatibility with the Ryobi battery line. That said, buying third-party products is always a risk, even for highly reviewed products, so it's recommended to monitor any tool properly when you're using it in tandem with your Ryobi batteries. In addition, once you've used your Ryobi batteries with any of these devices (or other products by third-party manufacturers) and any damage occurs, you will not be able to claim any warranty.
In general, those who are likely to benefit the most from trying third-party devices are people who own batteries that have surpassed their warranty and have specific needs that the existing Ryobi tools don't meet, especially if the product you need has been officially discontinued. To help you make an informed decision, we listed similar existing or past products from the official Ryobi portfolio, so you can make a fair comparison of both price and features. For some products, the third-party devices fill in the gap where Ryobi falls short, whether in terms of price, performance, or features, which can make it worth exploring.