5 New Milwaukee Tools And Kits At Home Depot That Should Be On Your Radar
Some brands have product announcements, but century-old toolmaker Milwaukee likes to host big, lavish events celebrating its new tools. The Pipeline is Milwaukee's new release party, featuring product demonstrations, giveaways, and swag, and the most recent event introduced the red brand's upcoming product lineup for the end of 2025 into 2026. Dozens of tools were revealed to tool influencers and YouTubers at the show, and some are starting to show up on Home Depot's website.
While a few of the recently announced Milwaukee tools and kits are already on store shelves at Home Depot, the entire Pipeline tool lineup will be released over the course of the next several months. That should give shoppers plenty of time to decide on which of the over 40 new tools announced will deserve to be on their radars — including the 5 we've selected for this list. We have selected new tools from the Milwaukee website that are either significant upgrades to existing products, or design tweaks that made them stand out from other Milwaukee tools.
M18 Fuel 10 Gauge Nibbler
A nibbler essentially serves as a jigsaw for harder materials. By rapidly cutting out little "bites" of sheet metal, the tool can easily create cuts, circles, or patterns in both large sheets and other metal materials like thin fencing or mesh. And while pneumatic, corded, or even manual nibblers are available from several manufacturers, those tools lack the combination of portability and power that a cordless nibbler provides.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 10 Gauge Nibbler is one of the more recent additions to the brand's lineup of metal shears and nibblers. In fact, there's only one other Milwaukee cordless nibbler, an M12-powered 16 Gauge model. This nibbler has a beefier battery than that M12, and is capable of cutting smoothly through 10 gauge mild steel and 12 gauge stainless steel, compared to the 18 gauge maximum offered by the M12-powered nibbler. The tool can make two inch radius cuts while still offering control and precision on those tight turns, aided by the nibbler's variable speed trigger and multiple speed modes. It's also got an onboard chip collection bag to keep things neat, and an LED work light to help keep cuts aligned if overhead lighting is creating troublesome shadows. Milwaukee says this tool can cut up to 96 feet on a single charge.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18 Gauge Nibbler is available as a bare tool from Home Depot with a list price of $700.
M18 Fuel ½-inch High Torque Impact Wrench
Cordless impact wrenches are still an anomaly in a lot of auto shops. Technicians are often provided with an air connection to a shop compressor in each repair bay, and most cordless impact wrenches still lag behind pneumatics in terms of power. A smaller cordless impact wrench that doesn't sacrifice torque is the ideal for many auto technicians, because those air hoses require some maneuvering to get into the tightest spots, and aren't even an option for work that's out of range of a hose reel.
The M18 Fuel ½-inch High Torque Impact Wrench w/5.0 Ah Battery & Socket Set is a fantastic starter kit for a technician investing in the Milwaukee M18 Fuel system. The wrench offers the ability to get into tight spots while also producing up to 1600 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque with a Milwaukee Forge battery. The kit also includes a set of Milwaukee's impact sockets and a case, making it great for mobile mechanics or those looking to go cordless with their impact wrench. The impact sockets, of course, are compatible with any other ½ inch impact wrenches, and come in a full range of sizes from 10mm to 27mm, making them useful for stubborn small fasteners as well as large lug nuts.
The M18 Fuel ½-inch High Torque Impact Wrench with 5.0 Ah Battery & Socket Set is sold at Home Depot for $360.
M18 Brushless Precision Blower
There's nothing more annoying than being called back to a job because cleanup wasn't as thorough as the owner would like. Milwaukee offers a surprisingly large amount of tools based around job cleanup, because leaving someone's home at least as clean as it was when you started is part of the job. From compact hand vacuums to powerful backpack vac systems, sucking up dust and debris is covered by Milwaukee — but what about those little areas a vacuum can't get into?
For jobs that produce debris like sawdust and PVC pipe remnants, the M18 Brushless Precision Blower can force that trash out of crevices and into the open, where a vacuum or broom can easily pick up what's left over. It's also useful for cleaning out crevices in cars or even getting sawdust or pet hair out of other tools. Capable of producing 570 mph air speed, even the most stubborn schmutz should be extracted with this powerful blower. It's also got three rubber nozzles included with the blower, including an inflator for those kiddie pools or paddle boards you'll need to inflate in summer.
The M18 Brushless Precision Blower isn't yet on Home Depot shelves, but it is listed as "out of stock" with a price tag of $179 on the store's website. That Home Depot link does provide a spot for you to sign up to receive an email once this useful tool is available.
M18 and M12 Gangbox Rapid Charger
Gangboxes, also known as job site tool boxes, are a popular tool storage system for jobs where tools are used by several people. While modular tool boxes with drawers are great for folks to bring their own tools to a job site daily, gangboxes are a better solution for contractors or site managers that loan out several tools to laborers. These large, metal boxes are simple, large, and intended to be left at the work site, equipped with lock points for padlock security.
As they're often just big storage cubes, gangboxes don't always supply a way to charge batteries for the tools stored inside. Sometimes there's a rubber grommet to pass an extension cord into the box, but even then you've only got the one outlet, which is not ideal when there are multiple batteries to charge. The M18 and M12 Gangbox Rapid Charger solves that issue, providing four battery slots, including two slots that can charge either M18 or M12 batteries, and charging two batteries at a time. Other features include a flood light to illuminate the box when you're digging for a tool in the dark, and a pair of USB-C 15W ports for charging phones or flashlights. The charger also has a powerful magnetic base to attach it directly to the box's side or lid.
The M18 and M12 Gangbox Rapid Charger can be found at Home Depot, where it's sold for $329.
M18 Fuel Nexus 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Packout Compatibility and Vaclink
We're big fans of the Milwaukee Packout modular storage system here at SlashGear. Between the system's many useful storage options, attachments, and even some clever DIY mods, the red brand's system is a great option for everyone from contractors to sewing enthusiasts — providing they're willing to pay a steep price for these premium units.
A useful addition to the Packout modular storage system, the M18 Fuel Nexus 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Packout compatibility and Vaclink is itself a modular tool. The vacuum includes a ton of accessories, including a nine foot flexible hose, filter, rolling cart, Vaclink remote control, and several extensions and vacuum heads. The battery-powered motor head can be swapped out for an AC plug, and a debris separator, filter cleaner, or larger tank can be added. The top of the unit features the familiar Packout connectivity we've written about before.
The Vaclink system makes this vacuum even more versatile. By attaching the unit to a tool, you can have a portable dust extraction system at your fingertips — and even run it from across the room with the included remote control!
The M18 Fuel Nexus 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum with Packout compatibility and Vaclink can be picked up from Home Depot for $299.