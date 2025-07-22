Your Milwaukee Packout Set-Up Can Be Even More Organized With This New System

The primary purpose of Milwaukee's Packout system of stackable crates and carriers is to help organize and compartmentalize all of your tools and accessories. All of your miscellaneous odds and ends can be stashed in a handful of boxes, which can then be stacked on top of one another to keep together. While a single Packout stack is good for an individual worker, though, it might be a little unwieldy for managing an entire jobsite's worth of tools and gear for multiple workers, potentially resulting in a lot of extra Packout bins nobody's using. It's for this precise situation that Milwaukee has developed its newest product to boost your Packout storage system: the Packout Rack Kit.

The Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit isn't just another crate or accessory to mount on top of your Packout stack; it's an entire subsystem of modular shelving, designed to safely hold and store all of your Packout cases, which in turn hold your tools and gadgets. This system of adjustable drawers and cubbies can be perfectly sized to accommodate any of your current Packout cases, not to mention stacked or placed side-by-side to fit into small confines like a work van or larger spots like a workshop.

The Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit is slated for launch in August 2025 with an MSRP of $1,999.