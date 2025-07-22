Your Milwaukee Packout Set-Up Can Be Even More Organized With This New System
The primary purpose of Milwaukee's Packout system of stackable crates and carriers is to help organize and compartmentalize all of your tools and accessories. All of your miscellaneous odds and ends can be stashed in a handful of boxes, which can then be stacked on top of one another to keep together. While a single Packout stack is good for an individual worker, though, it might be a little unwieldy for managing an entire jobsite's worth of tools and gear for multiple workers, potentially resulting in a lot of extra Packout bins nobody's using. It's for this precise situation that Milwaukee has developed its newest product to boost your Packout storage system: the Packout Rack Kit.
The Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit isn't just another crate or accessory to mount on top of your Packout stack; it's an entire subsystem of modular shelving, designed to safely hold and store all of your Packout cases, which in turn hold your tools and gadgets. This system of adjustable drawers and cubbies can be perfectly sized to accommodate any of your current Packout cases, not to mention stacked or placed side-by-side to fit into small confines like a work van or larger spots like a workshop.
The Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit is slated for launch in August 2025 with an MSRP of $1,999.
The Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit adds modular shelving to your setup
The Milwaukee Packout Rack Kit is kind of like a LEGO kit, providing you with the building blocks to create your ideal storage setup. This includes racks, drawers, and frames, which can be freely assembled, broken down, and reassembled to meet your needs and preferences. The system can be stacked up to three racks high and expanded along a wall, then filled with retractable drawers. You can space these drawers apart by whatever elevation you choose to properly size them for every Milwaukee Packout tool box, whether it's large crates or small parts organizers. The bases of these sliding drawers have built-in Packout mounts, so no need to worry about your containers shifting around if you install them in a van. The sides of the frames have a dotted pattern, allowing you to attach accessories like a Packout Mounting Plate to hang small tools and bags.
What's particularly nice about the Packout Rack Kit is that it's both durable and scalable. All components of the system are crafted from durable steel, with the drawers being able to safely carry up to 50 pounds of weight. The base kit will provide you with everything you need to get started, including an Upper Rack, a Lower Rack, four Rack Drawers, a Rack Frame, and the necessary tools for installation and assembly, but if you're looking to expand your Packout Rack, Milwaukee will also be selling components piecemeal. You'll be able to purchase a Packout Rack for $749, a Packout Rack Drawer for $199, and a Packout Rack Frame for $499, all of which can be attached to your original kit to broaden its reach and overall storage capacity.