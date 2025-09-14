5 Popular Emojis You May Be Using Wrong

The raised eyebrows and twin jets of steam blasting out of this emoji's nostrils don't actually show an angry exhale like most of us think. Believe it or not, this is actually titled the triumph emoji. The idea behind it is victory, pride, and dominance — basically the digital equivalent of saying "I did that, suckers!", not rage and anger.

You've probably flung it in your texts to express annoyance and frustration when your friend leaves you on seen for the third time this week, or when you're mad at your snail-paced Wi-Fi. And honestly, same. But hey, now you know this is the face of someone powering through to success and not the face of you rage-quitting again. Of course, the internet has collectively decided to hijack it for its own purposes, though. The fun part is, if you truly think about it, it can kind of work both ways (who exactly has steam coming out of their nostrils when they win?)

Whether you want to correct your emoji etiquette or lean into the chaos is entirely up to you. One part of the world is a sturdy believer that emojis just aren't that big of a deal, while the other part comprises entities like Google and Apple previewing new emojis for World Emoji Day (yes, it's true. World Emoji Day exists.)