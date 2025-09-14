5 Popular Emojis You May Be Using Wrong
You may think you're fluent in emoji, but this list may prove otherwise. Many of us are out here butchering the digital language without even realizing it. Emojis are ostensibly used to make communication easier, and while that is true in most cases, the tiny icons can also cause miscommunication and chaos. They look harmless and universal, but they're also tinted by cultural significance, interesting backstories, and internet-created spin.
The same little pixelated face can mean "I'm awfully sad" to one person and "I'm laughing really hard right now" to another. You thought you were being cool and relatable. They thought you were being petty and aggressive. And the funniest part is, neither party knows they're using the emojis wrong — they're just going with the flow. So sit tight, because we're going to discuss five emojis you probably aren't using the way they were meant to be used. And if that piques your interest, take a look at the most popular emojis and what they mean to further refine your texting game.
Okay hand emoji
A sign of approval or a signal of mockery? The okay hand emoji walks a fine line between both. On paper, this emoji can be considered pretty straightforward, and in a peculiar way, a fancier version of the thumbs-up emoji. Some people use it in the literal sense to say "that works" or "sounds good." But that's not to say this emoji doesn't carry a reputation for passive-aggressive energy, especially when it's used to convey "I'm this close to losing it." Drop it in the wrong scenario, and suddenly it's not okay at all.
Context is everything, folks, and that'swhere it gets even trickier. Beyond casual texting, the emoji has gained a reputation and some heavy baggage in recent years. It has been listed as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) due to its usage as an expression of white supremacy. Pair that with ADL surveys reporting online harassment towards adult gamers, and it's easy to see that harmless symbols can slowly snowball into something toxic. For the average person, this backstory isn't very relevant. It doesn't enter into their day-to-day use, but the information is still worth knowing, if only to understand how something as simple as an emoji can mean alarmingly different things.
Triumph emoji
The raised eyebrows and twin jets of steam blasting out of this emoji's nostrils don't actually show an angry exhale like most of us think. Believe it or not, this is actually titled the triumph emoji. The idea behind it is victory, pride, and dominance — basically the digital equivalent of saying "I did that, suckers!", not rage and anger.
You've probably flung it in your texts to express annoyance and frustration when your friend leaves you on seen for the third time this week, or when you're mad at your snail-paced Wi-Fi. And honestly, same. But hey, now you know this is the face of someone powering through to success and not the face of you rage-quitting again. Of course, the internet has collectively decided to hijack it for its own purposes, though. The fun part is, if you truly think about it, it can kind of work both ways (who exactly has steam coming out of their nostrils when they win?)
Whether you want to correct your emoji etiquette or lean into the chaos is entirely up to you. One part of the world is a sturdy believer that emojis just aren't that big of a deal, while the other part comprises entities like Google and Apple previewing new emojis for World Emoji Day (yes, it's true. World Emoji Day exists.)
Information desk person
We don't know when this emoji's career path shifted from corporate help desk to full-time sass queen or king, but we're glad it did. More people probably know about the early origins and history of the emoji than the fact that this emoji was originally named Information Desk Person — which, by the way, where is this desk in question, and how did it get lost in translation?
Hand tilted, head cocked, and attitude leaping off the screen, this emoji is most commonly used to channel "Did I stutter?" energy. Sure, you can react to that petty iMessage with any emoji you want, but this one should definitely be a contender. In reality, however, the little hand is meant to represent someone — particularly someone like a customer service agent or someone at a desk — politely offering assistance. Two polar opposite meanings could not have been derived from an emoji like this one, even if they tried.
If we didn't know the backstory and someone asked us to guess what it meant, we'd even go as far as thinking this is someone trying to flip their hair, or a waiter/waitress carrying a tray or some plates. But an information desk person? Sheesh.
Sleepy face emoji
There's a nice little army of emojis with random blue droplets in their vicinity. You don't really know where it's originating from or what it even means. Sweat? Tears? Drool? A mysterious form of expression? It's pretty hard to figure out, and the sleepy face emoji is one of the biggest culprits. With the droopy closed eyes and the blue droplet awkwardly hanging somewhere between the nostrils and the mouth, one would assume this depicts exasperation, sighing, or sulking.
But lo and behold, the blue drop in question is actually a bubble of snot, straight out of a Japanese manga or anime, where the little bubble is the most definite sign that someone is, in fact, fast asleep. Fun fact: The earliest use of snot bubbles in an anime can be traced back to 1937, setting precedent for a tradition that is followed even today, not just in anime but also in the most modern of emojis. We're not sure how snot hanging off the nose ended up equating to a peaceful sleep, but here we are. If you're making comics and manga on your phone or tablet, don't forget the snot.
So the next time you drop this emoji to tell someone you're really stressed or on the verge of an emotional collapse, know that the only thing they might register is that you need a nap. Which, to be fair, might not be that far off.
Bowing person emoji
If there were an award for most misunderstood body language in emoji form, this one would definitely be somewhere in the top five. The sheer range of interpretations associated with this emoji is almost comical. On some platforms, it almost looks like a person's face is hovering over a desk — exactly why it's often mistaken for someone deep in thought, confused, concentrating on the task at hand, or maybe even silently brooding. Then there's embarrassment, facepalm, getting a massage, prayer — well, if it fits, it fits. Honestly, if you want to spark a fight over digital miscommunication, just throw this one in.
The confusion mostly arises from how flat and vague the emoji looks at first glance. Without the legs, posture, or depth, it's really hard to tell what's happening — which is a shame, because the actual meaning is far more intentional and rich in cultural context. In actuality, this is the bowing person emoji — a gesture wholly ingrained into Japanese culture to express deep respect, gratitude, or even a sincere apology. The lower the bow, the deeper your expression of respect, but reduced to a little head floating over nothing, the cultural depth is lost. If there are two American flag emojis, there can definitely be a better bowing person emoji, too.