Why Are There Two American Flag Emojis?

If you hold a modern device that supports the latest emojis (based on Unicode 16.0), you can now express your emotions through 3,790 different emojis. Every year, the latest Unicode iteration brings a few additions to this long list, which includes the 200 most popular emojis. There's an emoji for almost every emotion you can think of. And emojis are inclusive, with multiple skin tone and gender options for a variety of commonly used ones; multiple variations of the "family" emoji to be inclusive of all kinds of relationships; and nearly four dozen variations of the heart emoji, each having its own meaning.

There are also flag emojis for almost every country in the world, but did you know there are two identical American flag emojis? While the flags appear the same, they represent two different geographies – one flag represents the United States of America and the other represents the U.S. Minor Outlying Islands, all of them in the Pacific Ocean, and all of them uninhabited. These are Baker Island, Howland Island, Jarvis Island, Johnston Atoll, Kingman Reef, Midway Islands, Navassa Island, Palmyra Atoll, and Wake Island.

If you're confused about how two identical flags can represent different geographies, we've got the answer, though it's somewhat convoluted. To understand this anomaly in flag emojis, let's understand how emojis work.

