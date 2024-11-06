Why iPhone Emojis Look So Big In iOS 18 (And Can You Make Them Smaller?)

At this stage in the digital era, emojis are a staple of online communication, with the little in-message images appearing everywhere from emails to texts. It's to the point that your emoji use can even say a lot about you according to scientific data. New emojis are added to the already deep library on a regular basis, and existing ones are constantly being tweaked for one reason or another. Apple users specifically might've noticed a pretty sizable change with the release of iOS 18 — the home of the new Genmoji feature — in September. The emoji keyboard has dropped a row from five to four and the emojis within appear a good deal larger than they did under the previous operating system.

Advertisement

As more folks have updated their Apple devices to iOS 18, they've taken note of the enlarged emoji set. The changes seem to have been made for no discernible reason, and a great number of people aren't happy about it. "Omg I hate it too! Just recently [updated] my iOS," wrote u/NoPenalty444 in a thread about the new unnecessarily big and differently displayed emojis. U/Wofflo added, "It's pretty horrible. Bring back the old version. Just looks out of place on a large 14 Pro Max," while u/Successful_Craft_796 said that with each new update, they're becoming increasingly frustrated with Apple and its decisions.

In the midst of all this turmoil, it should be asked, is there any way to revert back to smaller emojis in the old layout?

Advertisement