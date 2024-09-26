Everything We Know About iOS 18's New Genmoji Feature

Apple's iOS 18 announcement was jam-packed with AI features. Things like generative text, notification summaries, and a supercharged Siri are set to hit compatible Apple devices in later versions of iOS 18 as part of the Apple Intelligence program. To no one's surprise, AI-generated images are about to invade your iPhone, and Apple has a couple of different variations of this technology.

Advertisement

For starters, Image Playground lets you generate pictures from the ground up, using nothing but a text prompt. You can pick between three distinct art styles, and you can even choose a person from your photo library to be the highlight of the image. Genmoji is another exciting feature that leverages generative AI to produce custom emojis that you can use in conversations or as stickers.

What Genmoji promises is a more personalized experience when communicating with your friends or family, but how exactly does the feature work? Here's everything you need to know about Genmoji, and if your device supports the new AI tool.