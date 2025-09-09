Does Costco Sell Diesel Fuel?

While Costco may be famous for its grocery, household essentials, and general merchandise, the membership-based warehouse club also offers a bunch of other products for cars and trucks. If you need new tires for your ride, Costco sells a decent selection of tires and tire products with competitive pricing, a five-year road hazard warranty, and free repairs. Need a car wash? Costco also offers the service for $7.99. If you need to refuel your vehicle, Costco also has gas stations to take care of that. However, if you are driving a diesel-powered automobile, we have good news and bad news for you. The good news is that Costco does sell diesel fuel. The bad news: It's only available in select locations.

Costco's website has the list of locations offering its Kirkland Signature Diesel, and from the looks of things, only California and Washington offer the fuel in more than 10 locations. Texas and Utah have four each, while Ohio and Oregon have three. Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, and Wisconsin have them in at least two Costco gasoline stations, while the rest have only one store offering the heavy oil, save for Nebraska, which appears to no longer have Costco gas stations equipped with diesel fuel pumps. The company has not disclosed the reason for this, but there are speculations online that Costco pulled out diesel from store locations where the fuel option wasn't as profitable. There are also assumptions linking this to local implementations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.