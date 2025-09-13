5 Of The Best Looking Toyota Sports Cars Ever Made

Toyota has a long history of sports car production going back to the '60s, when Japanese buyers first started getting a taste for motorsports. In the decades since, the brand has unveiled a long list of sports cars models, many of which have gone on to garner dedicated fanbases. Toyota's sports cars might not be famous for their looks in the same way as some of their European counterparts, but the brand has still churned out plenty of head-turning models over the years.

We think that these five models are among the brand's best looking sports cars to date, although there are plenty of other good-looking Toyota models that didn't make the list. We've only included models that have been sold with Toyota badges, and so good-looking sports cars from Lexus — including the brand's only true supercar, the LFA — haven't been included here. We've also excluded prototypes and concept cars, with these five good-looking models all being available for enthusiasts to buy from dealerships when they were new.