13 Lowe's Tools Under $20 Users Say Are Actually Worth Buying
Cheap equipment that does its job well can sometimes be hard to come by, but when you hunt around you'll often encounter gemstones hiding in the rough. Lowe's is a quality place to peruse these kinds of value additions. Lowe's is a retail brand in the business of connecting trade professionals and DIY home improvers with the gear they need at fair prices. A main competitor of Home Depot, Lowe's delivers its own catalog of in-house brands — namely, options like Kobalt — and Home Depot exclusives like Ryobi are equally absent from Lowe's shelves. That doesn't mean Lowe's is any less valuable as a source of quality gear, just that you'll need to pick and choose on occasion if a particular brand is a part of your purchasing focus (as well as when thinking about warranty coverage from the outlets).
Many pieces of equipment found at Lowe's provide extreme versatility and more than enough value to get a buyer up in the morning. Some of these tools and accessories even come with very low price tags. From automotive maintenance gear to hammers and layout tools, there are actually numerous tools at Lowe's that you'll find at a significantly helpful price tag. These tools are all under $20 and have been thoroughly vetted by users.
Craftsman 6-Inch Needle Nose Pliers
The Craftsman 6-Inch Needle Nose Pliers stand as one of the most reviewed tools within Lowe's low-priced segment of the catalog as a whole. This pair of pliers sports a 4.7 star average rating across 2,158 reviews. The pliers feature hardened blades for a durable grip and the handles are finished off with a rubberized, grippy outer layer that helps make handling material more comfortable. Users note that the jaws of the pliers are very thin, allowing them to reach into just about any kind of recessed setting you might require.
The tool is priced at a very favorable spot, as well. For just under $10, you'll get a durable and high quality set of grippers that have the potential to go the distance. Baked into this purchase is the reality that Craftsman hand tools retain the brand's legendary warranty coverage. This means that if you do manage to damage or break the tool you can get a repair or replacement with little hassle. Overall, this tool features quality construction and a multi zone bi-material grip that rounds out a solid tool in all regards.
Kobalt 8-Inch Single-Cut Bastard Tooth Mill File
The Kobalt 8-Inch Single-Cut Bastard Tool Mill File is constructed of durable carbon steel to offer supreme strength. That's an important feature since the file's specific purpose is to cut into metal tools. The mill bastard file Is the ideal solution for those who need to sharpen their axes and other large cutting tools on a regular basis. The file offers a single cut pattern that's aggressive enough to file down rough edges and leave behind a smooth, precise result. The handle for this tool isn't included, but you don't actually need to add a handle onto the end to use it, especially if you'll be working the file across a cutting edge with both hands.
76 reviewers have provided feedback on their purchase, with a 4.7 star average rating as a result. Users note the tight tooth pattern, praising its layout as a valuable addition when smoothing over burrs or attempting to grind off an edge on metal components. The tool is listed for $9 at Lowe's, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime guarantee to make this file even more valuable.
Craftsman Automotive Magnetic Parts Bowl
The Craftsman Automotive Magnetic Parts Bowl isn't one with a heap of user reviews backing it up. 41 buyers have given it their two cents, but they average out at a 4.9 star rating, certainly nothing to scoff at. Reviews note the simplicity of its use as well as the strength of its magnetic pull. It's a convenient size to help keep both tiny and moderately sized metal components in place as you work on a repair or building project. The bright finish is also highlighted by users, noting that this helps allow parts to stand out visually so that you can easily differentiate components being held in place. I personally rely on this kind of magnetic part organizer when working on projects across the spectrum of building component use.
This tool from Craftsman retails for $15 at Lowe's and does exactly what it advertises. The magnetic base allows you to confidently place screws, bolts, and other metal pieces in the 6-inch diameter bowl and know that they will stay put. Managing small parts as you put together flat packed furniture or repair a bike, swap out a tire, or change a light fixture is often a nuisance. But that issue goes away when you use this kind of part holding solution.
Jorgensen 3.5-Inch Block Plane
A small block plane will allow you to knock edges off a wooden work piece with ease in areas where a full-sized plane isn't necessary or convenient. It's an important finishing solution when building all kinds of project. The Jorgensen 3.5-Inch Block Plane is an ideal hand tool within this realm. It can be found at Lowe's for $17 and sports an average rating of 4.7 stars across 74 user reviews. Users note that its overall size makes it easy to handle, and there's high praise for the build quality of its frog and other parts. It's important to note that some reviewers report that the blade was sharp upon arrival but not up to the standard that you might expect. This is frequently the case with new and even used hand planes of all sizes. Therefore, sharpening and honing the blade is likely necessary to get the most out of your new tool.
With that being said, the plane features a heavy gauge iron to provide consistent cutting throughout a long lifetime of use. The cast metal body is purpose built to retain its flat bottom for longer and users deliver praise for the adjustment screw, as well. This looks to be a very good tool within an important category for a great price.
Craftsman Automotive Telescoping Magnet Tool
Every automotive worker whether plying their craft in a home mechanic environment or at the professional level understands the value of a magnetic pickup tool. The Craftsman Automotive Telescoping Magnet Tool is a cheap and cheerful accessory piece of equipment that can go a long way is managing your workshop needs. The tool features a pen-style clip at its tail end, allowing you to stick it in your pocket or attach it to a tool holding feature in your organizational setup. The magnet tool features a telescoping arm that collapses down to provide an easy to carry implement while extending up to 25 inches when necessary. The magnetic tip is capable of lifting up to 2 pounds and the tool is backed by Craftsman's for lifetime warranty.
Users give the tool an average of 4.6 stars across 73 reviews. It's easy to carry because of its short, 5-inch length when collapsed and equally valuable as an extended solution to reach into recessed areas or even to pick something up off the ground without having to bend down. The tool is listed at Lowe's for roughly $6.50, making it a cost-effective investment to help simplify all kinds of workshop tasks.
Swanson 12-Inch Speedlite Orange Composite Speed Square
Every builder, renovator, and woodworker needs a speed square (in addition to the combination square, a woodworker's best friend). No matter what kind of job you take on, it's unrivaled in its value and versatility. The tool is triangular shaped and features perfect 90 and 45-degree angles, with a lip on the back allowing you to overhang it on the end of a board to trace a perfectly straight cut line across the face of your material. Similarly, speed squares are ideal as an angle layout tool, and those working on roof rafters will find even more value in the implements. The Big 12 Speedlte Orange Composite Speed Square variant comes from Swanson, a brand that makes impeccable layout equipment. My own speed square is a Swanson model. It's light, made from high impact polystyrene, and features a bright orange finish to help you find it with ease no matter where it may be laying around on the jobsite.
Users are in agreement that this tool is an ideal measurement and marking solution. It has received 466 reviews to the tune of a 4.7 star average rating. The bright orange color is highlighted, and many users note that the polystyrene construction actually results in a more accurate measurement tool than the standard aluminum build.
Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver
No matter who you are or what kinds of projects you tackle, getting one of the best multibit screwdrivers is always a going to benefit your workflow. And the Klein Tools 11-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver/Nut Driver is among the best options you'll find. Klein Tools is a brand trusted by many and known for quality build specifics and a durable nature that's great in professional settings as well as routine home maintenance tasks. This tool has been reviewed by 54 Lowe's buyers, resulting in a 4.6 star average rating.
The screwdriver comes with a range of bits, including Torx and square bits to tackle security screws and other alternative fasteners that might be necessary. It also features three nut driver bits to round out a tool that delivers a cushioned grip in the handle and impeccable durability to support ample turning power. Reviewers note that it easily becomes a central part of their toolkits, with many working professionally in HVAC, electrical fields, or construction, lending an additional level of credibility to the tool.
Kobalt Stubby 50-Piece SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set
The Kobalt Stubby 50-Piece SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set is a uniquely valuable toolkit found at Lowe's that has been reviewed by 46 buyers to the tune of a 4.9 star average rating. Buyers note that it is an excellent solution for general repair requirements, and many buyers purchased the kit for their children ahead of moves to a new apartment or as a mobile asset to support secondary properties. It's easy to toss into a bag and bring along for the ride, and equally valuable as a wide-ranging coverage option to put in a laundry room cabinet or under the sink.
What gives this kit so much value is the price reduction it currently provides. Ending on November 5th, this set is marked down from a regular price of $35 to a sale offer pegged at $19.98. This brings it right in under the $20 threshold while delivering huge value to buyers. The kit comes in a hard shell case and comes with a screwdriver and corresponding bits, an adjustable wrench, and a ratchet with 26 sockets in both SAE and metric measurements.
Craftsman Automotive Clip Removal Tool
Sometimes a simple tool is the most valuable option. The Craftsman Automotive Clip Removal Tool allows you to remove plastic push pins that clip in to hold the components in place in your vehicle. These kinds of clips are easy to remove if you have the right equipment, but they can be a challenge without a tool like this. This Craftsman offering is designed to help users quickly and easily remove clips to access important components without damaging anything within the vehicle. This damage reduction function also extends to the clips themselves, allowing you the ability to reuse a retaining solution rather than having to replace it because you've snapped the fastener.
The clip removal tool from Craftsman is listed at Lowe's for $11.65 buyers have reviewed the tool and given it a 4.7 star average rating. They report that it works exceedingly well because of an advantageous angle in the removal blade. It's also worth noting that reviews say it's useful in tackling staples and other fasteners beyond the automotive workshop.
Craftsman 500-Lumen 4-Adjustable Mode LED Spotlight
Work lights help make workspaces safer, and give you essential support when exploring recessed compartments or areas of a project that may be hard to make sense of. Whether it involves crawling around in the attic, reaching down into a car's engine compartment, or adding light to an outdoor workspace after dark to finish up a build when the sunlight begins to fade, these solutions are crucial additions. The Craftsman 500-Lumen 4-Adjustible Mode LED Spotlight is a great choice at a helpful price point.
The spotlight tool features a bright LED output in a durable ABS frame with a rubber bumper. The rotating handle offers support for numerous use cases, including as a kickstand to position the lamp with ease. 210 reviewers have given it a 4.6 star average rating, praising its build quality in particular. At $13, this spotlight is a great addition for repairers and campers alike.
Klein Tools 14-in-1 Precision Screwdriver/Nut Driver
Precision screwdrivers are one of those tools with a small stature and underrated value. They often sit idle in your toolbox for weeks or months, but when they are necessary there's nothing else that can perform the job. Precision screwdrivers are the only solution for removing tiny safety screws or tackling certain elements of electrical installation. The Klein Tools 14-in-1 Precision Screwdriver/Nut Driver features a wide range of important precision bits to tackle just about any kind of small screw removal tasks you may face. The "Cushion-Grip" handle allows for significant comfort while using the tool, and the back end is rounded out by a spin cap that allows you to push against your workpiece with the palm of your hand and twist the driver with your fingers in order to maintain precise control while fastening or removing an element.
144 user reviews give it a 4.8 star average rating. Many highlight its value in tackling electronic repair tasks, in particular. Each bit features industrial strength heat treatment to give it a long lasting durability. Each bit is also precision milled to get the job done with extreme efficiency.
Kobalt 16 oz Steel Head Fiberglass Handle Claw Hammer
Hammers are of course a striking tool first and foremost, but they're useful for all kinds of stuff. The Kobalt 16 oz Steel Head Fiberglass Handle Claw Hammer is a quality solution when hitting things with prejudice is your main objective. The fiberglass handle does a great job of dampening vibration so that you won't feel the strike force rippling through your arm with each swing. The curved claw on the back delivers ample power when removing nails and other fasteners from workpieces, as well. Although, it's worth noting that a straight claw framing hammer can provide a more delicate touch when tackling this part of a hammer's duties.
This tool is listed for $18 at Lowe's, and 498 reviewers have provided feedback to the tune of a 4.8 star average rating. They note that the hammer is sturdy and durable, and praised the fiberglass handle with Kobalt's bi-material slip resistant grip, in particular. The tool features a smooth face and an ergonomic, soft grip. All around, this is a quality striking solution that users appear to love.
Johnson Plastic 5.5-Inch Cross Check Post Level
Unless you're looking for something very large (or laser-powered), most kinds of leveling tool will be fairly low priced. Lowe's naturally carries a range of levels and leveling tools, but this one stands out as a particularly valuable solution. The Johnson Plastic 5.5-Inch Cross Check Post Level is listed for $8 and includes three vials to provide a cross check to your leveling efforts. It fits around a post, specifically, to allow for fencing installation and other, similar applications with precision and efficiency.
The tool has garnered a 4.8 star average rating across 271 reviews, lending additional credence to its versatility and value. The tool can be hooked onto a post or pole with the help of its rubber strap, allowing you to set the leveler in place and then go about fine tuning the workpiece's installation. It features an impact resistance plastic body with reflective backer plates on each of the acrylic vials to make reading the leveling instruments easier. Users give it high praise, focusing in large part on the tool's ability to be set in place. Its price tag is another point of focus, with reviewers noting the value they get from a tool with such a minimized price tag.
How we picked these tools
Each tool selected for this list has been reviewed by a significant volume of real world users. Almost all of them have collected over 50 individual reviews, and two come in just under this number but sport such high average ratings that they warrant inclusion. To bolster these inclusions, I've personally used equipment just like both and know from firsthand experience how useful they can be. Beyond the high praise they've received, each tool features a low price tag alongside a logistical value that makes them well-worth considering.