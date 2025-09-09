5 Of The Cheapest Helicopters That You Can Actually Buy & Fly

Helicopters have been used for nearly a century by both civilians and military personnel, for everything from cargo and medical transport, to search and rescue, and even combat. In general, these aerial vehicles are used by an organization of some sort. However, it is not only possible to get a personal helicopter, but rather easy if you have enough money. Usually, all you need is a pilot's license and you're good to go.

The problem is that helicopters tend to be very expensive. In fact, even militaries continue to use very old helicopters, rather than replace them. Price tags in the millions are common and even smaller helicopters in the used segment still cost half a million or more. Thus, it's not an easy hobby to get into. Even if you do find one on a budget, you're very unlikely to get one of the fastest civilian models.

With all of that said, it is possible to get yourself into a helicopter for a comparatively reasonable price. Some companies even specialize in building reasonably affordable helicopters for enthusiasts who only want to fly short distances. Just keep in mind that the most affordable helicopters are limited in functionality, often can barely carry more than the weight of the pilot, and are often considered less safe.