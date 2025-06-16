Are There Any Helicopters You Can Fly Without A Pilot's License?

Believe it or not, there are actually helicopters you can fly without a pilot's license. However, the FAA has made it clear in Title 14, Section 103 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) that these must meet certain fundamental requirements. For a rotorcraft to be considered legally ultralight, it must have a single seat, weigh less than 254 lbs powered or 155 lbs unpowered, have less than 5 gallons of fuel, stall at a maximum of 24 knots, reach a max cruise speed less than 55 knots, and be used only for recreation and sports.

Advertisement

While that's quite a list of requirements, just wait, there's more. Getting a helicopter that meets the requirement is one thing, but you're still heavily restricted on when, where and how you can fly your ultralight helicopter. You can't fly over congested areas or gatherings (so, no cities or towns), you can't fly near airports without authorization from Air Traffic Control (ATC), you can only fly between sunrise and sunset, and you must navigate using only visibility of the surface below (visual flight) because that's the only legal way to fly an ultralight.

Fun fact: going by these regulations, jetpacks would count as ultralight vehicles.