5 Alternative Ways To Use Your Swiss Army Knife's Toothpick Slot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Swiss Army Knife is a dependable product to have in your pocket wherever you go. It comes with a variety of tools, making it easier to complete certain tasks. You might not use every available feature in it, such as the toothpick slot. Because of how little use some make of the toothpick, Swiss Army Knife fans are always on the search for a new item to swap in place of it. We've scoured the internet to find a few alternatives to the toothpick that you should consider. Because many of these items are custom and not offered by the company that makes the tool, Victoronix, how good these items are for your Swiss Army Knife may vary. For those who enjoy this item, it also helps to learn the brief history of the Swiss Army Knife and how it became one of the most recognizable multi-tools in the world.

These tools are also helpful in specific situations. You should consider how often you use your Swiss Army Knife, where you take it with you, and how you like to use it. Regardless of who you are, though, we've listed out at least 10 different Swiss Army Knives for every type of user. Now we'll take a look at five alternative ways to use your Swiss Army Knife's toothpick slot.