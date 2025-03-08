Yes, You Can Replace Your Swiss Army Knife Tweezers - Here's How

While multi-tool brands have come and gone with time, Victorinox's Swiss Army Knives (SAK) haven't stopped proving their value. Although the history of SAKs begins with military origins that date back more than two centuries, they have evolved to be great tools for almost everyone. But before your Swiss Army Knife can be a family heirloom that your children can appreciate in the years to come, you'll need to commit to taking care of it, which includes making sure you replace any lost, broken, or missing parts –– like the tweezers.

Even the most basic Swiss Army Knife with the fewest possible features, like the Classic SD, has tweezers. So, suffice it to say, it's generally a tool that Victorinox believes most people find useful and want to have around. For the ordinary person, it can be used for everything from removing a splinter lodged in your finger to fixing your glasses on the go. In some models, tweezers can even be used to measure things. Unfortunately, losing SAK tweezers isn't all too uncommon. After all, it's one of the few parts that can be fully removed from it, and it's small enough that it can be left behind easily. And by the time you decide that you actually have a tweezer, you may have already misplaced it. Thankfully, Victoronix knows that SAK are made for action, and even the small but mighty tweezer deserves to be replaced. So, if you're wondering how to do it, here's what you should do.

