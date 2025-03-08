Yes, You Can Replace Your Swiss Army Knife Tweezers - Here's How
While multi-tool brands have come and gone with time, Victorinox's Swiss Army Knives (SAK) haven't stopped proving their value. Although the history of SAKs begins with military origins that date back more than two centuries, they have evolved to be great tools for almost everyone. But before your Swiss Army Knife can be a family heirloom that your children can appreciate in the years to come, you'll need to commit to taking care of it, which includes making sure you replace any lost, broken, or missing parts –– like the tweezers.
Even the most basic Swiss Army Knife with the fewest possible features, like the Classic SD, has tweezers. So, suffice it to say, it's generally a tool that Victorinox believes most people find useful and want to have around. For the ordinary person, it can be used for everything from removing a splinter lodged in your finger to fixing your glasses on the go. In some models, tweezers can even be used to measure things. Unfortunately, losing SAK tweezers isn't all too uncommon. After all, it's one of the few parts that can be fully removed from it, and it's small enough that it can be left behind easily. And by the time you decide that you actually have a tweezer, you may have already misplaced it. Thankfully, Victoronix knows that SAK are made for action, and even the small but mighty tweezer deserves to be replaced. So, if you're wondering how to do it, here's what you should do.
How to replace your Swiss Army Knife tweezers
First, you'll want to take note of the size of your tweezers. In general, Vicotronix offers tweezers in two sizes: small and large. If you're not sure about the right size for your tweezers, you can measure them yourself (if you still have them) or search for the model of your particular Swiss Army Knife. Typically, small SAK tweezers will be around 58mm, while the large version will be about 91mm.
Next, you'll want to choose your preferred tweezer color. Apart from the typical gray top, Victorinox offers tweezers in a variety of colors. However, it's good to know that when you buy colored tweezer replacements, they also tend to come with toothpicks to match. If you're looking to add some added practicality, there are also some limited edition SAK models that have special tweezers that have rulers. In this case, you can search for aftermarket parts since they won't be available on official Victorinox channels.
That said, there are so many alternative uses for this slot. Apart from replacing it with a toothpick, you can also swap it out with mini screwdrivers, drill bits, sewing needles, and even fire starters. So, if you're having second thoughts about adding a new set of tweezers to your SAK, you might want to try other tools that might suit your lifestyle a little bit better. But if you're determined to still get the standard SAK tweezers, here's where you can buy the replacements.
How much do official Victorinox replacement tweezers cost?
On Amazon, a set of six standard-looking Small Victorinox Tweezers costs $10.07 or roughly about $1.68 each. So far, this replacement set has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers. On the other hand, the Large Victorinox Tweezers are actually cheaper at $8.92 for a pack of six, which is around $1.50 each. And if the cheaper price scares you, don't worry. It has netted itself an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 1,000 satisfied SAK owners on Amazon. With a set of six, you're bound to have enough spares to replace your tweezers for years to come.
For novelty colors, you can expect to spend around the same amount for the price of just one replacement. However, as mentioned earlier, the advantage is that it will also likely come with a matching toothpick. In general, you can get a colored toothpick and tweezers for $9.95 per pair on Amazon. As of writing, the replacement sets are available in black, red, green, and blue.
Lastly, if you just want Victorinox-quality tweezers but don't necessarily want one lodged into your Swiss Army Knife, you have other options too. For people booking to find Swiss-made grooming tools, Victorinox also offers its Rubis Pointed Tip Stainless Steel Tweezers for a little over $100. And if you're desperate to get a ruler in there, you may be able to find people selling them second-hand or on Etsy.