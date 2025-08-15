13 Rare Tools Only A Few Swiss Army Knives Have

You know the usual suspects: blade, can opener, tiny scissors. But the real fun of a Swiss Army Knife? It's all the unexpected stuff packed in between. For over 140 years, its engineers have been playing the same game of "what else can we cram into this thing?" The answer is everything from genius to totally off-the-wall.

Some of these tools were built for super-specific jobs. Others tried to keep up with new tech. A few feel like the result of too much caffeine and access to a very expensive machine shop. Most were limited runs, special editions, or oddball experiments that quietly disappeared after a few years. But now? They're collector gold — quirky little masterpieces to make even die-hard fans do a double take.

These are the kinds of gadgets that prove many Swiss Army Knife models are more than just practical. They're creative, interesting, and occasionally just plain weird. Finding one in the wild? Like spotting a dragon ... at a hardware store. Here are 13 of the rarest tools ever squeezed into those pocket-friendly handles.